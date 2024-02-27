Christian Horner could learn fate today as Red Bull F1 chiefs meet to discuss probe

Red Bull chiefs will meet today to discuss the investigation into allegations against Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner, according to reports.

A decision on the future of one of the architects of Red Bull’s enormous success in the sport could come as soon as today, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said.

The team launched a probe after a female employee made claims about the Englishman behaviour. Horner, who is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, has denied wrongdoing.

The controversy has overshadowed preparations for the new F1 season, which begins this weekend in Bahrain. The Grand Prix takes place on Saturday.

Nonetheless, Horner was present at the launch of Red Bull’s new car and pre-season testing in Bahrain last week.

His departure would threaten huge upheaval and raise serious questions about Red Bull’s ability to maintain their dominant position in the series.

Dutch racer Max Verstappen has won the last two drivers’ titles for the team – last year taking the chequered flag in a record 19 of 22 races.

F1 chiefs and motorsport’s governing body the FIA have both made only brief statements since the Horner allegations emerged earlier this year.

F1 said it hoped “that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process.”

The FIA said it “remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”

Other team bosses, including Mercedes rival Toto Wolff, have called for the investigation into Horner’s conduct to be rigorous and transparent.

Horner has been central to the success of Red Bull and Max Verstappen

Red Bull is also reported to be in the grip of a power struggle between its two owners, Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz.

Yoovidhya, who owns 51 per cent, and Mateschitz, the son of late Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, are said to have differing views on Horner.