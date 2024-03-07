Red Bull F1 boss Horner: Time to draw line under inappropriate behaviour claims

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – MARCH 07: Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner leaves a meeting in the F1 offices prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 07, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has insisted it is “time to draw a line” under “inappropriate behaviour” allegations.

His remarks in Saudi Arabia come as the employee who initiated an investigation into the Red Bull F1 boss has reportedly been suspended from their role.

The accuser has been suspended on full pay, according to the PA news agency, just a week after Horner was cleared if any wrongdoing.

A Red Bull spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment as it is an internal matter”.

Horner added on Thursday: “There’s been a lot of coverage surrounding this.

“One has to go back to the basis. A grievance was raised, fully investigated and it was dismissed. We move onwards.

“I am afraid I can’t comment on anything that is confidential between an employee and the company.

“There is a grievance process that takes place in any company and that process is confidential between the individuals and the company itself.

“Due to those confidentiality (reasons) and out of respect to the company, and the other party, we are all bound by those same restrictions. So even if I would like to talk about it, I can’t because of those restrictions.”

It comes amid a week of turmoil for Red Bull Racing despite their world champion driver Max Verstappen winning the opening race of the season in Bahrain last Saturday.

Having been cleared by what Red Bull described as a “fair, rigorous and impartial” investigation, messages alleged to have been sent by Horner to the unnamed employee were leaked.

Verstappen’s father Jos, a former racing driver himself, was forced to deny that he had leaked the messages but insisted Red Bull was being “torn apart” by the saga.

And yesterday, ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Verstappen Jr felt the urge to defend his father, denying he was a liar, before himself noting the tensions at Red Bull.

It is a palaver which could see Verstappen Jr, according to some, make the move over to rivals Mercedes and replace Lewis Hamilton when the Brit heads to Ferrari, and a series of events that could damage Red Bull on the track going forward.

The saga is one which some paddock insiders tell City A.M., is casting a gloomy shadow on the sport due to the unknown final outcome.

F1 is under the spotlight more generally at the moment, too, after allegations of race tampering against FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the uncomfortable legacy from the 2021 world championship where Verstappen was controversially crowned winner.

Analysis: Red Bull suspension

City A.M.’s senior legal journalist Maria Ward-Brennan dissects the news.

“Suspensions are a tool often used during a work investigation. Although suspension is not a formal disciplinary action in itself, it does often lead to disciplinary proceedings based on gross misconduct.



“This is why the person who faces allegations, especially serious incidents of misconduct, is suspended.

“It’s not a common practice to suspend the person who makes a complaint.



“Suspensions are only appropriate in some situations due to the stress they can cause on the wellbeing of the employee. If a decision to suspend is not reasonable, there’s a risk that the company could be breaking the employment contract, which could lead to legal action.



“In some cases, a claim can be brought before the Employment Tribunal, while others can be before the civil courts. A claim for breach of employment contract can be lodged with the Employment Tribunal, but only if the employment has ended.”

