Who on earth in F1 can challenge Red Bull this weekend in Monza?

F1 returns to the iconic motorsporting gem that is Monza tomorrow. Synonymous with Ferrari; the iconic banked remains of what was once the pinnacle of track racing have given way to modern features.

And Ferrari, too, have faded into history of late, unable to mount a serious charge towards championship contention.

Instead it is Red Bull, and only Red Bull, in the mix for both the driver and constructor titles.

Dutchman Max Verstappen could win his 10th consecutive F1 race tomorrow in northern Italy while Red Bull can ensure their 100 per cent winning rate this year continues.

So just where could the challenge come from, if anywhere at all?

McLaren started the season in despicable fashion, unable to finish above 15th until the third race of the season, but they’ve slowly shown development and progress and have two podiums through Lando Norris.

They look to have found their form, despite disappointing seventh and ninth placed finishes from Lando and Oscar Piastri respectively in the Netherlands last week, and could be the surprise challengers to Red Bull.

Can they win one of the remaining nine races? Time will tell. But they’ll be buoyed by their recent form.

Elsewhere on the F1 grid Aston Martin have rediscovered the race pace they had at the beginning of the season, but it seems to be coming from just one driver.

Fernando Alonso began the year with six podiums in eight races before going four weekends without one. But he was back spraying the champagne in the Netherlands alongside Verstappen.

Teammate Lance Stroll has managed fourth, in Australia in round three, but is yet to stand on the podium in 2023 – a disappointing return for him and his team owner father.

But the point is this. Verstappen and his Red Bull outfit are so dominant this year that only their mistakes will stop them from wiping the floor with the remainder of the season.

And that leads to two things, both equally valid: the appreciation of what Red Bull have done and the disappointment of a lack of combativeness at the top of the sport.

F1 needs the competitiveness to keep the core fans interested, otherwise the sport will be relying on Drive to Survive to drive traffic in the sport.

So who can beat Red Bull? Well, no one if they race smart and clean. It’s as simple as that.