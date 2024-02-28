F1 boss Horner may face appeal over Red Bull investigation

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 23: Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner looks on from the pitwall during day three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 23, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Peter Fox – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Christian Horner is in Bahrain today for the start of the new Formula 1 season after he was cleared by a misconduct investigation.

The Red Bull CEO and team principal was subject to a complaint made by a female employee of the company but a “fair, rigorous and impartial” investigation has given the 50-year-old all clear.

A statement by Red Bull’s head office in Austria read: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

Red Bull standards

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

“Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

It will be of huge relief for Horner, married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, who has led Red Bull since their inception in the mid noughties.

His team have picked up seven individual world titles – four courtesy of Sebastian Vettel and three via current world champion Max Verstappen – and six constructors’ titles.

The season begins this Saturday in Bahrain before a race a week later in Saudi Arabia – both grands prix have been shifted forward by 24 hour hours due to Ramadan practices in the Middle East.

The allegations against Horner emerged on 5 February with yesterday’s announcement concluding an eight-week process, albeit the accuser can appeal. Horner has always denied the accusations.

Red Bull have insisted that the investigation was done independently from interested parties in the team’s UK or Austrian headquarters.

The team did not address in their statement whether Horner’s job at the current world champion Formula 1 team was safe in the long-term, however.

The Englishman is said to be at the centre of a power struggle between Red Bull’s two owners, with one thought to back him and the other wanting him out.