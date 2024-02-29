Horner: Red Bull F1 team never been stronger

Christian Horner before practice ahead of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain on February 29, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the first interview since being cleared by Red Bull of inappropriate behaviour, Christian Horner has said his F1 team has “never been stronger”.

The 50-year-old was under investigation for misconduct until this week when a Red Bull statement announced the team principal had been cleared of all accusations by a female employee.

“I am pleased that the process is over, and I cannot comment about it,” Horner said today in Bahrain ahead of the new F1 season.

“I am here to focus on the grand prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles.

“I can’t give you any further comment, but the process has been conducted and concluded.

“I am pleased to be here in Bahrain, and with the team, focused on the season ahead. Within the team it (the unity) has never been stronger.”

Speaking on the investigation, which Red Bull described as “fair, rigorous and impartial”, Williams team principal James Vowles said: “I have a responsibility for Williams, and if anything like that happens here, I would want to make sure we properly investigate it and do a robust process that is clear to the outside world what has happened and what we can do to rectify that.

“I trust that Red Bull have done a strong process and we have to in that circumstance.

“But what I want is us as a sport to be proud that we are sitting on a set of foundations that is one of inclusivity, one of openness and transparency and all I ask in that matter is that we make sure we have faith and trust that all of the organisations are working for the same standards.”

The season begins on Saturday in Bahrain with Max Verstappen looking to win a fourth consecutive world title for his Red Bull team.