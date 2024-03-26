Horner accuser rejects lucrative offers to reveal all on Red Bull complaint

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner looks on during the qualifying session of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 23, 2024. (Photo by Scott Barbour / POOL / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by SCOTT BARBOUR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The suspended Red Bull employee at the centre of allegations relating to Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has rejected lucrative offers to sell her story, City A.M. understands.

She was suspended by the team just days after Horner saw claims of inappropriate behaviour dismissed by what Red Bull called a “fair, rigorous and impartial” process.

It is understood that the employee has received several offers from global media outlets to speak about the case, including fresh calls dependent on where the F1 paddock are racing at any given time, but has preferred to follow due process.

Friends point out that she never chose to make the complaint public despite believing that she may have been briefed against.

She has appealed the outcome of Red Bull’s investigation but it is believed she may consider an employment tribunal should the appeal be fruitless.

Horner ‘inappropriate behaviour’

The unnamed employee’s accusations of “inappropriate behaviour” emerged in February and were dismissed earlier this month ahead of the F1 season opener in Bahrain.

“Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards,” the team said at the time.

However, Red Bull have faced calls for greater transparency, with neither the name of the KC they hired nor the terms of the investigation made public during or after the investigation.

Red Bull star driver Max Verstappen’s father Jos was then forced to deny leaking screenshots of images and text messages allegedly sent between Horner and the employee.

The saga has caused turmoil in the Red Bull ranks, where there is said to be a power struggle between owners Mark Mateschitz – who holds 49 per cent in the team – and Chalerm Yoovidhya – with 51 per cent ownership.

Mateschitz and Yoovidhya are reported to be at loggerheads over the future of Englishman Horner, who is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

The uncertainty within Red Bull has fueled rumours of Max Verstappen plotting a move away from the current Constructors’ Championship holders to join rivals Mercedes.

Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff did not extinguish the talk when asked about it, instead stating that the door is open for the Dutch world champion given Lewis Hamilton is joining Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

The Horner saga continues to distract many from Formula 1 racing, with the sport having to deal with other issues including allegations of race interference and conflicts of interest during the opening month of the season.

The F1 paddock travels on to Japan before races in China and Miami with any hope of the Horner situation being solved before the season gets into its mid-season flow diminishing.