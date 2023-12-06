A load of Bull: Horner denies instigating Susie Wolff and Toto Wolff probe

Horner said Red Bull had not complained about Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff

Christian Horner maintains Red Bull did not accuse F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff and her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, of sharing confidential information.

Motorsport chiefs the FIA announced on Tuesday that its compliance department was “looking in to the matter”, while Susie Wolff rejected the allegations “in the strongest possible terms.”

“We have a big rivalry [with Mercedes] on track, but we haven’t raised any official complaint, either about Susie or Toto or Mercedes to the FAI,” Red Bull team principal Horner said.

“We have been working closely with Susie, who has been doing a great job on Formula 1 Academy. I think we, like others, were quite surprised at the statement that came out last night, but it certainly wasn’t instigated or required or set off by Red Bull.

“As far as the other teams, I can’t talk on behalf of others. This is an FAI thing, they have taken this action.”

Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Haas have also publicly denied raising concerns that Mercedes may have benefited from the Wolffs colluding. Mercesed has “wholly rejected” the claims.

A statement from Formula One, meanwhile, said it had “complete confidence” the allegations were wrong.

