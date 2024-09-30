Alpine looks to Mercedes as Renault halt F1 engine operations

Renault will stop making Formula 1 engines from 2026, leaving Alpine on the hunt for a new provider.

The French organisation, which first entered Formula 1 in 1977, will close its works engine programme at Viry-Chatillon. It means their sole engine user, Alpine – whose shareholders include Ryan Reynolds, Michael B Jordan, Anthony Joshua and Rory McIlroy – will need to switch manufacturers and become a customer team elsewhere.

All affected Renault employees will be offered a job in the Hypertech Alpine project, which will take over the facility as a new engineering centre, according to the statement provided.

Alpine, who employs Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon on their roster, has been in discussions with Mercedes about establishing a customer power unit deal.

“Formula 1 activities at Viry, excluding the development of a new engine, will continue until the end of the 2025 season,” a statement read.

“Following the consultation process and dialogue with the employee representatives at Viry-Châtillon, Alpine has decided to establish an F1 monitoring unit.

“This unit will aim to maintain employees’ knowledge and skills in this sport and remain at the forefront of innovation for Hypertech Alpine’s various projects.”

Philippe Krief, CEO, said: “Creating this Hypertech Alpine centre is key to Alpine’s development strategy and, more broadly, to the Group’s innovation strategy.

“It is a turning point in the history of the Viry-Chatillon site, which will ensure the continuity of a savoir-faire and the inclusion of its rare skills in the Group’s ambitious future while strengthening Alpine’s position as an ‘innovation garage’.

“Its racing DNA remains a cornerstone of the brand. It will continue to fuel an unprecedented industrial and automotive project.”