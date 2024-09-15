F1 Driver Standings after Piastri wins in Baku and Norris closes gap on Verstappen

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Oscar Piastri won a thrilling F1 race in Baku on Sunday as McLaren overtook Red Bull in the Constructors’ Standings and Lando Norris inched towards title leader Max Verstappen.

Oscar Piastri won a thrilling F1 race in Baku on Sunday as McLaren overtook Red Bull in the Constructors’ Standings and Lando Norris inched towards title leader Max Verstappen.

Piastri and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc were in a bitter battle for the race win before the McLaren driver pulled away and a crash between the chasing Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez landed Mercedes’ George Russell on the podium.

Further down the pack, Norris closed down a gap of over 15 seconds to overtake title rival Verstappen and close the gap to the Dutchman in the standings.

F1 Driver Standings

PositionDriverTeamPoints
1Max VerstappenRed Bull313
2Lando NorrisMcLaren254
3Charles LeclercFerrari235
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren222
5Carlos SainzFerrari184
6Lewis HamiltonMercedes166
7Serigo PerezRed Bull143
8George RussellMercedes143
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin58
10Lance StrollAston Martin24
11Nico HulkenbergHaas22
12Yuki TsunodaRB22
13Daniel RicciardoRB12
14Alex AlbonWilliams12
15Pierre GaslyAlpine8
16Oliver BearmanFerrari/Haas7
17Kevin MagnussenHaas6
18Esteban OconAlpine5
19Franco ColapintoWilliams4
20Zhou GuanyuKick0
21Logan SargeantWilliams0
22Valtteri BottasKick0
Driver Standings

Piastri said: “I tried to get in front at the start of the race but I did not have the pace. It felt like we had extra grip and I had to go for it. The last couple of laps were a little bit more relaxing.”

Leclerc, second, said: “We didn’t do any running in practice and we went down a direction for the race that was hard to manage. Oscar and McLaren have been better than us but not a great day for the team.”

Russell said: “I tried to get in front at the start of the race but I did not have the pace. It felt like we had extra grip and I had to go for it. The last couple of laps were a little bit more relaxing.”

Constructor title race

PositionTeamPoints
1McLaren476
2Red Bull456
3Ferrari425
4Mercedes309
5Aston Martin82
6RB34
7Haas29
8Williams16
9Alpine13
10Sauber0
Team standings


Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.