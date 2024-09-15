F1 Driver Standings after Piastri wins in Baku and Norris closes gap on Verstappen
Oscar Piastri won a thrilling F1 race in Baku on Sunday as McLaren overtook Red Bull in the Constructors’ Standings and Lando Norris inched towards title leader Max Verstappen.
Piastri and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc were in a bitter battle for the race win before the McLaren driver pulled away and a crash between the chasing Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez landed Mercedes’ George Russell on the podium.
Further down the pack, Norris closed down a gap of over 15 seconds to overtake title rival Verstappen and close the gap to the Dutchman in the standings.
F1 Driver Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|313
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|254
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|235
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|222
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|184
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|166
|7
|Serigo Perez
|Red Bull
|143
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|143
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|58
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|12
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari/Haas
|7
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|6
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|4
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick
|0
Piastri said: “I tried to get in front at the start of the race but I did not have the pace. It felt like we had extra grip and I had to go for it. The last couple of laps were a little bit more relaxing.”
Leclerc, second, said: “We didn’t do any running in practice and we went down a direction for the race that was hard to manage. Oscar and McLaren have been better than us but not a great day for the team.”
Constructor title race
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|476
|2
|Red Bull
|456
|3
|Ferrari
|425
|4
|Mercedes
|309
|5
|Aston Martin
|82
|6
|RB
|34
|7
|Haas
|29
|8
|Williams
|16
|9
|Alpine
|13
|10
|Sauber
|0