F1 Driver Standings after Piastri wins in Baku and Norris closes gap on Verstappen

Oscar Piastri won a thrilling F1 race in Baku on Sunday as McLaren overtook Red Bull in the Constructors’ Standings and Lando Norris inched towards title leader Max Verstappen.

Piastri and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc were in a bitter battle for the race win before the McLaren driver pulled away and a crash between the chasing Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez landed Mercedes’ George Russell on the podium.

Further down the pack, Norris closed down a gap of over 15 seconds to overtake title rival Verstappen and close the gap to the Dutchman in the standings.

F1 Driver Standings

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 313 2 Lando Norris McLaren 254 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 235 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 222 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 184 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 166 7 Serigo Perez Red Bull 143 8 George Russell Mercedes 143 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 58 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda RB 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 12 14 Alex Albon Williams 12 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 16 Oliver Bearman Ferrari/Haas 7 17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 6 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 19 Franco Colapinto Williams 4 20 Zhou Guanyu Kick 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 22 Valtteri Bottas Kick 0 Driver Standings

Piastri said: “I tried to get in front at the start of the race but I did not have the pace. It felt like we had extra grip and I had to go for it. The last couple of laps were a little bit more relaxing.”

Leclerc, second, said: “We didn’t do any running in practice and we went down a direction for the race that was hard to manage. Oscar and McLaren have been better than us but not a great day for the team.”

Constructor title race

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 476 2 Red Bull 456 3 Ferrari 425 4 Mercedes 309 5 Aston Martin 82 6 RB 34 7 Haas 29 8 Williams 16 9 Alpine 13 10 Sauber 0 Team standings



