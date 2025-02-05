Formula E beats Formula 1 in key US viewership figure, electric series claims

Formula E’s Mexico City race saw a higher viewership number than Formula 1’s first race in Las Vegas in 2023.

Formula E’s Mexico City race saw a higher viewership number than Formula 1’s first race in Las Vegas in 2023, the electric series has claimed.

The US audience was 80 per cent higher for the E-Prix this season versus the inaugural Vegas race, which has been described as many as a commercial juggernaut for Formula 1.

However it is understood Formula 1 use an average of total viewership across a programme, in comparison to Formula E’s figures which are an accumulation over a short period of time.

Some critics would suggest making a comparison wouldn’t be like-for-like, while others would suggest figures point to a wiser point.

It is the “largest viewership for any Formula E race ever shown in the US”, Formula E claimed, who added that it surpassed “all but one F1 race over the last two seasons”.

While this is a huge landmark for the all-electric racing series to surpass, global interest in Formula 1 remains the crown jewel of the motorsporting calendar. That is unlikely to change.

Progress for Formula E

F1, which features the likes of Max Verstappen, Mercedes and McLaren, will see all 10 cars launch their liveries at a special event at London’s O2 arena where nearly 20,000 fans will be in attendance.

But Formula E, which is shown on ITV in the UK and is into its 11th season, is buoyed by its progress.

Aarti Dabas, chief media officer, FE said: “This strong start to the 11th season of our championship, with our new and existing broadcast partnerships delivering record audiences in our key markets is a testament to our accelerated fan growth and the exciting racing spectacle put on by our elite drivers in their new cutting edge GEN3 Evo cars.

“With 14 more races to come, we are firmly on track to deliver our biggest season ever and take our racing spectacle to more fans than ever before.”

UK audiences were 120 per cent higher than last season when comparing like-for-like races in Sao Paulo while the Brazil opener saw a total 40m viewers, a record for a Formula E race across the format’s 10-season existence.

The season continues next weekend in Jeddah.