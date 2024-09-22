Formula 1 Driver Standings in full as Norris cuts gap with Singapore win

Lando Norris picked up his third win of the Formula 1 season as the Brit stormed to victory over Max Verstappen in Singapore.

The victory in the final F1 race before a three-week break cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the Driver Standings, too.

With the McLaren driver winning the night race he has closed the gap by seven points on title leader Verstappen, who finished second.

The fastest lap went to Daniel Ricciardo.

If the same result were to be repeated in the remaining six races, but with Norris also getting fastest lap, the Brit would lose the title fight by just four points.

But it is not as simple as that, because there are sprint races in Austin, Sao Paulo and Qatar before the season finale gets underway in Abu Dhabi.

F1 Driver Standings

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 331 2 Lando Norris McLaren 279 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 245 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 237 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 190 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 174 7 George Russell Mercedes 155 8 Serigo Perez Red Bull 144 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 24 12 Yuki Tsunoda RB 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 12 14 Alex Albon Williams 12 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 16 Oliver Bearman Ferrari/Haas 7 17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 6 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 19 Franco Colapinto Williams 4 20 Zhou Guanyu Kick 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 22 Valtteri Bottas Kick 0 Driver Standings

