Formula 1 Driver Standings in full as Norris cuts gap with Singapore win

Lando Norris picked up his third win of the Formula 1 season as the Brit stormed to victory over Max Verstappen in Singapore.

The victory in the final F1 race before a three-week break cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the Driver Standings, too.

With the McLaren driver winning the night race he has closed the gap by seven points on title leader Verstappen, who finished second.

The fastest lap went to Daniel Ricciardo.

If the same result were to be repeated in the remaining six races, but with Norris also getting fastest lap, the Brit would lose the title fight by just four points.

But it is not as simple as that, because there are sprint races in Austin, Sao Paulo and Qatar before the season finale gets underway in Abu Dhabi.

F1 Driver Standings

PositionDriverTeamPoints
1Max VerstappenRed Bull331
2Lando NorrisMcLaren279
3Charles LeclercFerrari245
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren237
5Carlos SainzFerrari190
6Lewis HamiltonMercedes174
7George RussellMercedes155
8Serigo PerezRed Bull144
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin62
10Lance StrollAston Martin24
11Nico HulkenbergHaas24
12Yuki TsunodaRB22
13Daniel RicciardoRB12
14Alex AlbonWilliams12
15Pierre GaslyAlpine8
16Oliver BearmanFerrari/Haas7
17Kevin MagnussenHaas6
18Esteban OconAlpine5
19Franco ColapintoWilliams4
20Zhou GuanyuKick0
21Logan SargeantWilliams0
22Valtteri BottasKick0
Constructor title race

PositionTeamPoints
1McLaren516
2Red Bull475
3Ferrari441
4Mercedes329
5Aston Martin86
6RB34
7Haas31
8Williams16
9Alpine13
10Sauber0
