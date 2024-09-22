Formula 1 Driver Standings in full as Norris cuts gap with Singapore win
Lando Norris picked up his third win of the Formula 1 season as the Brit stormed to victory over Max Verstappen in Singapore.
The victory in the final F1 race before a three-week break cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the Driver Standings, too.
With the McLaren driver winning the night race he has closed the gap by seven points on title leader Verstappen, who finished second.
The fastest lap went to Daniel Ricciardo.
If the same result were to be repeated in the remaining six races, but with Norris also getting fastest lap, the Brit would lose the title fight by just four points.
But it is not as simple as that, because there are sprint races in Austin, Sao Paulo and Qatar before the season finale gets underway in Abu Dhabi.
F1 Driver Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|331
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|279
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|245
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|237
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|190
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|174
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|155
|8
|Serigo Perez
|Red Bull
|144
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|62
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|24
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|12
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari/Haas
|7
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|6
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|4
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick
|0
Constructor title race
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|516
|2
|Red Bull
|475
|3
|Ferrari
|441
|4
|Mercedes
|329
|5
|Aston Martin
|86
|6
|RB
|34
|7
|Haas
|31
|8
|Williams
|16
|9
|Alpine
|13
|10
|Sauber
|0