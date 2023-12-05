China handed bonus on return to Formula 1 calendar after five-year absence

Formula 1 returns to China in 2024 with a grand prix that will be preceded by a sprint race

China will host one of six sprint races when it returns to the Formula 1 calendar after a five-year absence in 2024.

Miami is the other new venue set to stage a sprint race next year. Austria, Brazil, Qatar and the US Grand Prix in Austin complete the line-up, which has lost Azerbaijan and Belgium from 2023.

“I am delighted to announce six exciting venues for next season’s F1 sprint events, including two new hosts China and Miami, both of which will be fantastic additions and provide great racing for all our fans at the race and watching at home,” said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Since its creation in 2021, the sprint has been consistent in delivering increased audiences on TV, more on track entertainment for the fans at events and increased fan engagement on social and digital platforms, and we are looking forward to the exciting events next year.”

China staged a grand prix for 16 consecutive years up to and including 2019, when Lewis Hamilton claimed his sixth win in the country.

But the 2020 race was cancelled due to the pandemic and strict Covid-19 protocols have meant that it has not returned since.

It is back on the calendar for 2024, however, and is set to host the fifth race of the season on 19-21 April.

While the sprint dates have been confirmed, talks remain ongoing over the format of the contest, which has attracted criticism from drivers and team bosses.

“I think it’s clear that the sprint needs to evolve a bit,” Red Bull principal Christian Horner said in November.

“I can understand the concept and it being action on all three days, which for the promoter and for the fans has an interest. But I think the sprints in some cases have been slightly underwhelming – there’s no pit stop, it tends to stay in grid order and it’s a little bit like getting a medal for a long run.

“I think there can be a little bit more racing introduced, but then you’ve got to look at the consequences of that, if you were to reverse the grid, if there were points involved etcetera.”