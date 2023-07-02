Verstappen in pole position for third F1 title after win in Austria

Max Verstappen edged towards a third world title yesterday with a fifth consecutive Formula 1 win at the Austria Grand Prix.

The Dutchman won a fifth consecutive race yesterday as he crossed the finish line five seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Verstappen now sits on 229 points in the 2023 Driver Standings, 81 points clear of second placed teammate Sergio Perez and 100 clear of Fernando Alonso in third.

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished best of the Brits in Austria, crossing the line in fifth, while Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came home in seventh and eighth.

On a fifth win putting the Dutchman in pole position for a third consecutive world championship title, Verstappen said: “I don’t like to think about that yet, I’m just enjoying the moment driving this car, working with the team, I think the whole weekend we have done a really good job.

“The sprint weekend is always very hectic and a lot of things can go wrong and luckily a lot of things went right for us this weekend.”

The Formula 1 circus heads to Silverstone this weekend before going on to Hungary and Belgium ahead of the summer break.

Remaining Formula 1 calendar

Great Britain

Hungary

Belgium

Netherlands

Italy

Singapore

Japan

Qatar

USA

Mexico

Brazil

USA

Abu Dhabi

Verstappen won the Formula 1 world title in both 2021 and 2022 and has won seven races thus far in 2023.

The Dutchman’s victory in Canada last time out was Red Bull’s 100th in Formula 1.