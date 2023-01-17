Formula 1 confirms China BOOTED from 2023 calendar

Formula 1 Grand Prix of China
The Formula 1 Grand Prix of China will not be on the 2023 calendar. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Formula 1 today confirmed that its calendar will remain at 23 races, meaning China’s hopes of returning to the F1 landscape has been put off for at least a year.

Despite the Shanghai Grand Prix being named in the initial calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season, it was removed over the country’s severe Covid-19 protocols – which saw China at one point operate a zero Covid strategy.

The confirmation today means China’s wait to return to the calendar will be at least another year longer.

“Formula 1 can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races,” Formula 1 said in a two-line statement. “All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged.”

The statement therefore confirms that Portimao, Portugal – who were reportedly looking to replace the Grand Prix of China on the calendar this year – will not fill the vacant weekend.

Full 2023 Formula 1 calendar

  • March 3-5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, 17-19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, 31-April 2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
  • April 28-30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
  • May 5-7: Miami Grand Prix, Florida, 19-21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, 26-28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco
  • June 2-4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, 16-18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montréal, 30-July 2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
  • July 7-9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone, 21-23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Mogyoród, 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
  • August 25-27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
  • September 1-3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza, 15-17: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay, 22-24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
  • October 6-8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail, 20-22: United States Grand Prix, Austin, 27-29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City
  • November 3-5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos, 16-18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, 24-26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi

