Formula 1 confirms China BOOTED from 2023 calendar

The Formula 1 Grand Prix of China will not be on the 2023 calendar. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Formula 1 today confirmed that its calendar will remain at 23 races, meaning China’s hopes of returning to the F1 landscape has been put off for at least a year.

Despite the Shanghai Grand Prix being named in the initial calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season, it was removed over the country’s severe Covid-19 protocols – which saw China at one point operate a zero Covid strategy.

The confirmation today means China’s wait to return to the calendar will be at least another year longer.

“Formula 1 can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races,” Formula 1 said in a two-line statement. “All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged.”

The statement therefore confirms that Portimao, Portugal – who were reportedly looking to replace the Grand Prix of China on the calendar this year – will not fill the vacant weekend.

Full 2023 Formula 1 calendar