Formula 1 confirms China BOOTED from 2023 calendar
Formula 1 today confirmed that its calendar will remain at 23 races, meaning China’s hopes of returning to the F1 landscape has been put off for at least a year.
Despite the Shanghai Grand Prix being named in the initial calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season, it was removed over the country’s severe Covid-19 protocols – which saw China at one point operate a zero Covid strategy.
The confirmation today means China’s wait to return to the calendar will be at least another year longer.
“Formula 1 can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races,” Formula 1 said in a two-line statement. “All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged.”
The statement therefore confirms that Portimao, Portugal – who were reportedly looking to replace the Grand Prix of China on the calendar this year – will not fill the vacant weekend.
Full 2023 Formula 1 calendar
- March 3-5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, 17-19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, 31-April 2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
- April 28-30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
- May 5-7: Miami Grand Prix, Florida, 19-21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, 26-28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco
- June 2-4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, 16-18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montréal, 30-July 2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
- July 7-9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone, 21-23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Mogyoród, 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
- August 25-27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
- September 1-3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza, 15-17: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay, 22-24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
- October 6-8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail, 20-22: United States Grand Prix, Austin, 27-29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City
- November 3-5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos, 16-18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, 24-26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi