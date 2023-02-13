Norris says he has patience to deal with potential McLaren F1 issues

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has insisted he has the patience to stick with McLaren despite some suggesting his car will not challenge for wins this season.

The Briton is into his fifth year with the Papaya team but is yet to win on the Formula 1 circuit.

“I have the patience to wait out those few years, and not even that but make the most of these two years [left on his contract],” he said at the launch event for his car today. “I am happy to do so to a certain extent, I am only 23 and I’ve got many years still to go.

Norris comfortable at McLaren

“Potentially [2025 being] the year where we can be in that position to really fight for things.

“At times it’s tough to think because I am a competitive guy, I want to win, of course at times you think [about] what you could do to get into that position earlier.

“But also I am very comfortable with where I am now, I have good confidence in the team.”

McLaren were pipped to fourth by Alpine in a disappointing season for the side but Norris has a new partner, in Australian Oscar Piastri, and new team principal, in Andrea Stella, as the team look to fight for their first win since September 2021.

Stella said his team must be realistic about their chances in this year’s championship and says fourth would be a solid finishing spot for McLaren.

“It’s fair to say that over the course of the season, we would like to establish ourselves in the top four,” he said.

“We know realistically that with the top three teams [Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari] we may be the fourth.

“We are realistic in the short term, there are good developments already in the pipeline that should land trackside very soon. These should allow us to take a decent step forward.

“But we know every team will be saying the same thing.”

The Formula 1 season gets underway next month in Bahrain.