Magic Man on Voyage to glory at Sha Tin

Joao Moreira rode a four-timer at Happy Valley on Wednesday

SERIOUS minded bettors are going to need to tread warily when racing in Hong Kong gets under way with a tricky and competitive 11-race programme at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The main event on the card, the six-furlong Class Two Pilkem Handicap (10.45am) includes a whole host of speedy gallopers who hold strong claims on their best form, but as always in Hong Kong, they will need plenty of luck in order to get trouble-free journeys.

The likes of top-weight and talented Colourful King will need to overcome the outside gate and find an uninterrupted passage for his renowned strong finish. Front-running Rising Force will have to work hard early to take up his preferred role from an awkward draw.

The progressive Crimson Flash has yet to win in three attempts over the course and distance, while the handicapper may finally have caught up with ultra-consistent Sky Trust.

Young Champion finally scored an overdue victory with a game and gutsy performance late last month, but a six-pound penalty makes life tougher, and he will do well to confirm placings with fifth-placed GALACTIC VOYAGE.

This Francis Lui-trained gelding lost his chance when leaping into the air when the gates opened in that contest and was always on the back foot from then on.

There is no doubting this fast-improving son of Impending is much better than his present handicap mark and providing in-form pilot Alexis Badel gets him away on level terms, he will be hard to stop when the Frenchman presses the button and goes for glory in the closing stages.

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Earlier on the card, keep an eye on CHARMING LEGEND who represents the all-conquering Caspar Fownes and Joao Moreira partnership in the seven-furlong Jordan Handicap (9.35am).

The expensive Australian import has been mainly disappointing since making a winning debut last season and has tested his trainer’s patience with a series of niggling health issues.

Having never been sighted in his two runs this term, he has suddenly appeared to have improved dramatically in both his track work and trials in the past month.

In a contest where there are plenty of question marks hanging over his main rivals, he is worth taking a chance with at his probable odds.

POINTERS

Charming Legend 9.35am Sha Tin

Galactic Voyage 10.45am Sha Tin