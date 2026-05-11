Burges Salmon and Wexler roll out firm-wide legal AI partnership

Burges Salmon is rolling out a new partnership with legal tech startup Wexler

Leading UK law firm Burges Salmon is rolling out a new company-wide partnership with legal tech startup Wexler to aid lawyers in litigation work, City AM can reveal.

The Bristol-headquartered legal practice said Wexler is “a reliable option” and the firm-wide partnership follows “a successful integration” of adopting Wexler in the Dispute Resolution team in 2024.

Wexler, based in London, specialises in handling complex document-heavy tasks, extracting facts from large unstructured datasets, and organising data chronologically to reduce the time-consuming burden for lawyers reviewing facts for litigation.

The partnership will help teams at Burges Salmon identify gaps in records and highlight any inconsistencies across documents and testimonies. Burges Salmon technology team director Tom Whittaker said the legal group is “pleased” to be extending its use of Wexler across every team.

“Wexler has become a reliable option for how our teams approach document-heavy work. It allows us to engage with the evidential record more efficiently and focus on the facts that matter earlier in a case,” Whittaker said.

Burges Salmon is known for working on high-stakes investigations, litigation, and public inquiries, such as the Horizon IT inquiry which saw it secure a £16m contract in 2024 to offer the Post Office legal advice.

Wexler chief executive, Gregory Mostyn, told City AM that the platform lends itself well to this type of work as it is “a litigation specific platform”, custom built for company needs.

“Litigation is very specific and nuanced, and you need something that is custom built for those tasks,” Mostyn said. tasks,” Mostyn said.

Strong market competition

Alongside Burges Salmon, Wexler has been adopted by other major law firms including Clifford Chance, Addleshaw Goddard, and HSF Kramer, and in March this year expanded to also serve barristers chambers.

The company is also eying US growth, and Mostyn said they have “just signed a couple of US firms we can’t announce yet.”

However, Wexler is swimming in a competitive market against big players in legal tech such as Legora and Harvey.

Legora landed fresh backing from NVIDIA at the end of last month, pushing its valuation to $5.6bn as it launched a campaign fronted by Jude Law, whilst Harvey is used by a variety of top UK legal groups and serves over 96,000 lawyers worldwide.

Mostyn said Wexler is set apart from other legal AI platforms as it is “a best in breed tool” for those looking for help with “the complexities of dispute resolution”.

Wexler sidesteps AI ‘hallucinations’

In April, elite US practice Sullivan & Cromwell had to apologise to a judge after its restructuring team lodged a filing in a high-profile bankruptcy case containing multiple hallucinations.

Wexler, however, has “never had an instance” of an AI hallucination to date, Mostyn said, as it doesn’t take on “near as many tasks as other tools” as well as not offering legal research as an option.

“We don’t do legal research which is where most of the hallucinations come from,” Mostyn said.

“We always say we’re not a swiss army knife – we don’t do everything, but we do a handful of things really well.”