Legora lands Nvidia backing as Jude Law fronts campaign

Nvidia’s venture arm NVentures and Atlassian have joined as corporate investors

AI legal tech firm Legora has secured fresh backing from Nvidia as part of a $50m (£37m) funding extension that pushes its valuation to $5.6bn.

The Stockholm-based startup said the extension takes its total Series D round to $600m, with Nvidia’s venture arm NVentures and Atlassian joining as new corporate investors.

Additional backing came from financial investors including Barclays, Airtree, Insight Partners and Liberty Global, bringing total funding raised by the company to $866m.

The deal marks Nvidia’s first known investment in legal AI, underlining growing competition to fund startups applying artificial intelligence to professional services.

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Legora said the funding follows a period of rapid growth, with the firm surpassing $100m in annual revenue and growing its workforce from 40 to 400 employees over the past year

Its customer base has also boomed, from 200 to over 1,000 organisations across 50 markets, including major law firms and corporate legal departments.

“As a leader in legal AI, Legora is showing how deeply integrated, context-aware AI can transform complex workflows”, said Sarah Hughes, Atlassian’s head of corporate development.

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“We see strong alignment with our vision for AI-powered team collaboration”.

Chief executive Max Junestrand said the firm is targeting a shift beyond traditional software.

“Enterprise AI is now entering a new phase”, he said. “Foundaion models are improving rapidly, but the real breakthrough is how they’re applied”.

He added that the firm is building a “fully agentic operating system for legal work”, mirroring a broader move from software as service, toward “agent as a service” models.

The funding comes amid a wider spree in AI investment, as VC and corporate backers compete to gain exposure to high-growth startups.

Legora has also stepped up its brand push with a global ad campaign featuring British actor Jude Law, aimed at raising its profile for a sector traditionally dominated by back-office software.