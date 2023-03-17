Five live sporting events to watch on TV this weekend

The sporting world this week sees the conclusion of the Six Nations, a domestic rugby final and the return of the FA Cup and Formula 1. Here’s what you should put into your diaries ahead of this weekend. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Premier League returns this evening with a crunch battle between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Newcastle were looking solid for a third place finish this year but have since seen their form drop. Now fifth, they need to win to close the four-point gap to Tottenham Hotspur above them in fourth.

Nottingham Forest are one of nine teams within five points of each other at the bottom of the Premier League table. Steve Cooper’s men are currently two points clear of the relegation places in 14th but are without a win since 5 February.

This should be quite a match-up at the City Ground so expect fireworks this evening (8pm, Sky Sports Premier League).

Last time out

Rugby: Six Nations Super Saturday – Saturday

Tomorrow sees the conclusion of the Six Nations with three matches back-to-back-to-back across Europe in what is one of the sporting world’s great competitions.

Scotland host Italy in Edinburgh looking for their highest ever Six Nations finish (second) while Italy will be looking to avoid the Wooden Spoon – handed to the team who finish bottom.

France then take on Wales in Paris with Les Bleus in the mix to win a second consecutive championship. They will need to put a huge amount of points on Wales – who themselves will be trying to avoid the Wooden Spoon – to even give themselves a shot at the title.

Ireland then host England in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day looking to secure the Grand Slam. If England somehow manage to bounce back from their 53-10 humiliation to France last week, Ireland could lose the title to France. (From 12pm, BBC1 then ITV1).

Read more Six Nations: What Ireland and France need to win the Championship title

Football: Man City vs Burnley – Saturday

Yes, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany returning to Manchester City is a great storyline for this FA Cup quarter-final, but so is the off-field expectation.

After the BBC row surrounding Gary Lineker and his Twitter account, the player-turned-pundit is expected to return to our screens.

Will he make a comment about strikes, will he dig at his bosses? Or will it just be about the sport? Tune in to see!

Manchester City are overwhelming favourites for this one but Burnley are a dogged side and will be no rollovers (5:45pm, BBC1).

Rugby: Premiership Rugby Cup – Sunday

English rugby’s first top-flight domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs on Sunday as London Irish and Exeter Chiefs go head-to-head for the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Usually a sporting competition reserved for young guns and promising talent, both of these sides have fielded strong sides throughout.

London Irish are looking for their first top-flight trophy in over 20 years while Exeter are trying to salvage some silverware before a number of their stars leave for pastures new.

It is an exciting match-up, too, with the flowing rugby of Irish coming up against the brutality of the Chiefs pack – it should be a cracker (2pm, BT Sport1).

2022 final

Formula 1: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix – Sunday

The Formula 1 calendar moves on to Saudi Arabia this weekend with a number of teams expected to make changes on the cars that began the season in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen is looking to continue his strong start to the season while Fernando Alonso will be hoping to add to his podium a fortnight ago.

The Saudi circuit is famously quick – some in the past have called it dangerous – but it is all set up for another brilliant race weekend (5pm, Sky Sports Formula 1).