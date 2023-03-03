Weekend in sport: What’s on, when is it on and what channel is it on?

The return of the Formula 1 season is the height of the sport action this weekend but domestic football and rugby, as well as the inaugural Women’s Premier League cricket continues. Here’s what you must watch this weekend. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Golf: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Thursday – Sunday

The PGA Tour continues this week with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Golf Course in Florida.

Nine of the top 10 players are set to feature in the Sunshine State and it’s set to provide the perfect warm up ahead of next week’s Players tournament.

This is the first event on the PGA Tour since the body announced there would be ‘radical’ changes to the format from 2024, including no cuts (from 12pm, Sky Sports Golf).

Rugby Union: Bristol Bears vs Northampton Saints, Friday

It’s a fallow week in the Six Nations but that doesn’t mean the sport of rugby stops. Domestic English action continues tonight as Bristol take on Northampton in the Premiership.

Saints are flying high and looking to consolidate their position in the top four while Bristol have been struggling to find form for about 18 months.

Both sides love to attack and they’ve got a multitude of players who can make an instant impact – it should be a cracking match (7:45, BT Sport 1).

Cricket: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Saturday

It’s a monumental day in the world of cricket with the inaugural Women’s Premier League (sister to the IPL) getting underway in Ahmedabad.

There was fierce competition for team ownership as well as the player draft and title sponsor, with the franchise league set to race to the forefront of women’s cricket.

The home side, Gujarat Giants, are coached by former Australian international Rachael Haynes while the visiting Mumbai Indians are coached by Brit Charlotte Edwards.

Nat Sciver-Brunt banked the biggest salary in English women’s cricket and should feature for the Indians (2pm, Sky Sports Cricket).

Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sunday

It is finally back, Formula 1 has returned. After what has seemed like an eternity, the travelling circus of motorsport heads to Bahrain for the season opener.

Max Verstappen, for the first time in his career, is the overwhelming favourite to seal a title – which would be his third.

But pre-season testing has been promising for Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin, leading to many fans hoping for a couple of upsets this year (3pm, Sky Sports F1).

Football: Liverpool vs Manchester United, Sunday

The pick of the Premier League this weekend is Manchester United’s visit to Liverpool.

United come into the fixture off the back of a first trophy six seasons having beaten Newcastle to the Carabao Cup last Sunday – they also picked up a 3-1 FA Cup win over West Ham in the week demonstrating their ability to score late (like the good old days).

Liverpool have been patchy in the last couple of games but are back to a more positive display in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be up for the fight at Anfield this weekend and it should deliver in front of two passionate fan bases (4:30pm, Sky Sports Premier League).