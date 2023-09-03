Verstappen wins record 10th consecutive F1 race in Monza

World championship leader Max Verstappen won a record 10th consecutive F1 race today as he claimed victory in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

The Dutch Red Bull driver finished ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez in what was the constructor’s sixth one-two finish – a record number for the team in any season in history.

Verstappen dominance

No driver before Verstappen has ever won 10 races in a row and the championship leader has won every single race or sprint race since April 30.

The two Ferrari drivers – Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc – finished in third and fourth after a late battle between the Prancing Horses for the final podium spot. The result sees Ferrari – who deem Monza as their home track – jump Aston Martin in the team standings.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth with Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas completing the top 10.

Verstappen said: “I never would have believed [10] would be possible but we had to work for it today.

“We had good pace, we were good on the tyres, it was hard to get close [to Ferrari at the start].

“I was trying to stay patient, it was a very long race, I had to pick my moments.

“Everything felt good, but we had to nurse an issue at the end.”