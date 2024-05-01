27 clubs petition Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to protect FA Cup replays

FA Cup giant-killers Maidstone are among the 27 clubs who have called on Lucy Frazer to protect FA Cup replays

Dozens of angry lower-league football club bosses have written to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to demand the government protect FA Cup replays in the Football Governance Bill.

This year’s giant-killers Maidstone United and former Premier League sides Bolton Wanderers and Swindon Town are among the 27 clubs to have signed the letter.

They and campaign group Fair Game want ministers to amend the Football Governance Bill to ensure any changes to replay rules require backing from a majority of the clubs affected.

It comes after the Football Association’s decision to scrap all replays from the first round proper next season provoked widespread outcry throughout the lower leagues.

“Our clubs as well as the fans have been let down,” the letter says.

“We are determined to see this decision reversed and fully support amending the Football Governance Bill to make sure such a move can never happen again without the backing of a majority of eligible clubs.”

Chiefs from AFC Wimbledon, Tranmere Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City, Grimsby Town, Bury and York City are also among the signatories to the letter.

It adds: “This decision needs to be overturned. This decision has become totemic for how the game is being run. Decisions are being made behind closed doors. There is a lack of transparency, a lack of consistency, and a lack of fairness.

“We, the undersigned, call for an immediate reinstatement of FA Cup replays and are encouraging all supporters to lobby their MPs to back the Fair Game amendment.”

The FA scrapped replays to make room in the calendar for the additional European fixtures set to take effect for Premier League clubs next year.

But EFL and National League clubs lower down the pyramid say they were not consulted about a change that could have major financial ramifications for them.

“This whole flawed process has devalued the most prized domestic cup competition in the world,” says the letter, which can be read in full here.

“It is not just about finances, it is about the power dynamics within football. That needs to be overhauled. Concerns about a packed calendar also do not stand up.”

The Football Governance Bill had its second reading parliament last month and is set to see the establishment of a first independent regulator for English football.