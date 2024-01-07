FA Cup replays set to cut short West Ham and Nottingham Forest winter breaks

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 07: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United (L) and Cameron Pring of Bristol City battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Bristol City at London Stadium on January 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are set to have their Premier League winter breaks cut short after being taken to replays in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Both clubs were due to have almost two full weeks without a competitive fixture but will now have to return to action in the middle of next week for third round replays.

All Premier League teams are guaranteed one free weekend in January with no midweek games either side in a move designed to reduce the risk of injuries.

The 10 clubs due to have this weekend off are more affected by having to schedule an FA Cup replay.

West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw by Championship club Bristol City, in a game which also saw midfielder Lucas Paqueta limp off with a suspected knee injury.

Forest had to come from two goals down at home to third-tier Blackpool to salvage a 2-2 draw. In another tie between Premier League and League One opposition, Luton drew 0-0 with Bolton.

Kevin De Bruyne marked his comeback from injury with an assist as Manchester City swept past Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town 5-0.

Phil Foden scored twice while De Bruyne made a 33-minute cameo following five months on the sidelines with a serious hamstring problem.

Wrexham booked their place in the fourth round for a second consecutive season as the League Two club won 1-0 at local rivals Shrewsbury, of the division above.

Leeds United eased through with a 3-0 win at Peterborough, while West Brom ended non-league Aldershot’s cup run with an emphatic 4-1 victory.

The FA Cup fourth round draw is due to be held on Monday 8 January.