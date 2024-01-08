Full FA Cup fourth round draw: Spurs get Man City
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup took place on Monday evening as the remaining sides learned their opponents in the knockout competition.
Take a look at the fourth round draw below.
The likes of Premier League trio Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Luton Town were all held to draws by lower league opposition and will play replays in the coming weeks.
Sixth tier Maidstone United upset Stevenage in the third round and are the lowest ranked side in the draw.
The final will take place at Wembley Stadium on 25 May.
FA Cup fourth round draw in full
- Watford v Southampton
- Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
- Bournemouth v Swansea City
- West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
- West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
- Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
- Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
- Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
- Leeds v Plymouth Argyle
- Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton Wanderers
- Newport or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United
- Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Fulham v Newcastle United
The FA Cup fourth round will be played across the weekend of the 27th January.