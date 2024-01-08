Full FA Cup fourth round draw: Spurs get Man City

MAIDSTONE, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 2: Maidstone United players celebrate after the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Maidstone United and Barrow at Gallagher Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Maidstone, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup took place on Monday evening as the remaining sides learned their opponents in the knockout competition.

Take a look at the fourth round draw below.

The likes of Premier League trio Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Luton Town were all held to draws by lower league opposition and will play replays in the coming weeks.

Sixth tier Maidstone United upset Stevenage in the third round and are the lowest ranked side in the draw.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium on 25 May.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Leeds v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton Wanderers

Newport or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Newcastle United

The FA Cup fourth round will be played across the weekend of the 27th January.