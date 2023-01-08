FA Cup: The fourth round draw and the dates for the ties

Boreham Wood, the lowest ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, could play Premier League Leeds United in the fourth round. (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Manchester City or Chelsea could host Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the draw was made on Sunday afternoon.

The winners of this afternoon’s tie between Pep Guardiola’s men and Graham Potter’s outfit will host the winners of Monday’s tie between Premier League leaders Arsenal and League One Oxford United.

Elsewhere in the draw, the lowest ranked side remaining in the historic competition, Boreham Wood, could host Premier League Leeds United if they beat Accrington Stanley and Leeds win their replay against Cardiff City.

Current holders Liverpool – who were held by Wolves on Saturday night – will travel to in-form Brighton should they win their replay.

The fourth round of the FA Cup will take place between 27 and 30 January.

There are also a number of London clubs who discovered their fourth round ties this afternoon.

Tottenham, fresh off the back of a 1-0 victory against Portsmouth, will travel to Preston North End while West Ham United will take on Derby County.

Fulham face a testing tie against Sunderland at Craven Cottage on the banks of the Thames.

The kick-off times and specific dates will be announced in due course.

Full FA Cup fourth round draw