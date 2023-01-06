Explained: Why replays are back in the 2022-23 FA Cup but face an uncertain future

The FA Cup will use replays for the third and fourth rounds in 2022-23, having scrapped them for the past two seasons

FA Cup replays were one of the casualties of the pandemic but they are back in football’s oldest knockout competition in 2022-23.

The congested calendars caused by Covid-19 delays to English football’s normal schedule caused the Football Association to shelve replays in the last two seasons.

Instead, all ties were decided on the day, going straight to extra-time and penalties in the event of a draw after 90 minutes.

But despite the disruption caused by the mid-season World Cup in Qatar and postponements resulting from the death of the Queen, replays are back for the 2022-23 FA Cup.

All of the FA Cup’s qualifying rounds have gone to replays where necessary, as have the first and second round proper.

This weekend’s third round will also have replays where needed, as will the fourth round, which takes place later this month.

Do all rounds of the FA Cup have replays?

The exception is the fifth round, which is taking place in a midweek slot this season in a measure designed to ease fixture congestion.

As a result, those eight FA Cup ties will be settled on the night using extra-time and penalties where required.

Replays have been scrapped from the quarter-final onwards since 2015.

The FA has come under pressure from Premier League teams to scrap replays for good but has so far resisted as it might force them to reimburse TV companies with existing deals.

However, the future for replays remains uncertain amid ongoing discussions between the FA and clubs over wider reform of English football.

When is the 2022-23 FA Cup final?

The Football Association has already confirmed the dates for every round of this season’s competition, which can be seen below.

This year the FA Cup final will take place on 3 June, a week after the end of the Premier League season due to reshuffling resulting from the World Cup.

Remaining 2022-23 FA Cup dates

Third Round: Weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023

Fourth Round: Weekend of Saturday 28 January 2023

Fifth Round: Wednesday 1 March 2023

Quarter Final: Weekend of Saturday 18 March 2023

Semi Final: Weekend of Saturday 22 April 2023

Final: Saturday 3 June 2023