FA Cup fourth round in full and how to watch

Accrington Stanley’s win completed the line-up for the fourth round of the FA Cup. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The fourth round of the FA Cup has been completed after Accrington Stanley beat Boreham Wood in extra time.

The 1-0 result – which saw Tommy Leigh score a penalty in the 97th minute – completed the 32-team lineup for the fourth round of the Cup.

Fixtures begin on Friday and conclude on Monday.

The weekend begins with a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Fifth-tier Wrexham are still in the competition and host Sheffield United on Sunday while Monday sees Derby County welcome Premier League West Ham United on Monday night.

FA Cup 4th round draw

Friday

Manchester City v Arsenal (ITV1, 8pm)

Saturday

Accrington Stanley v Leeds United (BBC1, 12:30pm)

Walsall v Leicester City (BBC Red Button, 12:30pm)

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur (BBC1, 6pm)

Manchester United v Reading (ITV4, 8pm)

Southampton v Blackpool

Ipswich Town v Burnley

Luton Town v Grimsby Town

Stoke City v Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion

Fulham v Sunderland

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (ITV1, 1:30pm)

(ITV1, 1:30pm) Wrexham v Sheffield United (BBC1, 4:30pm)

Monday