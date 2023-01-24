FA Cup fourth round in full and how to watch
The fourth round of the FA Cup has been completed after Accrington Stanley beat Boreham Wood in extra time.
The 1-0 result – which saw Tommy Leigh score a penalty in the 97th minute – completed the 32-team lineup for the fourth round of the Cup.
Fixtures begin on Friday and conclude on Monday.
The weekend begins with a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Fifth-tier Wrexham are still in the competition and host Sheffield United on Sunday while Monday sees Derby County welcome Premier League West Ham United on Monday night.
FA Cup 4th round draw
Friday
Saturday
- Accrington Stanley v Leeds United (BBC1, 12:30pm)
- Walsall v Leicester City (BBC Red Button, 12:30pm)
- Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur (BBC1, 6pm)
- Manchester United v Reading (ITV4, 8pm)
- Southampton v Blackpool
- Ipswich Town v Burnley
- Luton Town v Grimsby Town
- Stoke City v Stevenage
- Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City
- Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town
- Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion
- Fulham v Sunderland
Sunday
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (ITV1, 1:30pm)
- Wrexham v Sheffield United (BBC1, 4:30pm)
Monday
- Derby County v West Ham United (ITV4, 7:45pm)