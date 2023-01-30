FA Cup: Fifth round draw and when ties are played

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

There are eight ties in the fifth round of this year’s FA Cup with defending champions Liverpool not in the running.

The ties will be played in the week commencing 27 February.

The pick of the ties is the potential match up between Wrexham and Tottenham Hotspur, should the Welsh side win their replay against Sheffield United.

Read the full draw below

FA Cup fifth round in full

Southampton v Luton or Grimsby Leicester City v Blackburn or Birmingham Stoke City v Brighton Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United Bristol City v Manchester City Manchester United v Derby or West Ham Ipswich or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

FA Cup fourth round replays