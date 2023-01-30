FA Cup: Fifth round draw and when ties are played
There are eight ties in the fifth round of this year’s FA Cup with defending champions Liverpool not in the running.
The ties will be played in the week commencing 27 February.
The pick of the ties is the potential match up between Wrexham and Tottenham Hotspur, should the Welsh side win their replay against Sheffield United.
Read the full draw below
FA Cup fifth round in full
- Southampton v Luton or Grimsby
- Leicester City v Blackburn or Birmingham
- Stoke City v Brighton
- Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham
- Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United
- Bristol City v Manchester City
- Manchester United v Derby or West Ham
- Ipswich or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood
FA Cup fourth round replays
- Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City drew 2-2 on Saturday and will face a FA Cup replay next month to decide who travels to Premier League outfit Leicester City.
- Sunderland let a one-goal lead go as they drew 1-1 with Premier League Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.
- Fleetwood Town held Sheffield Wednesday to a 1-1 draw away from home and will next month play the Championship side in a replay.
- Wrexham couldn’t hold on to a late lead against Sheffield Wednesday as the two sides – with 70 league places between them – drew 3-3 in a thriller at the Racecourse.