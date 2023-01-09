Arsenal earn FA Cup fourth round tie with Man City after Oxford win

Eddie Nketiah netted twice as Arsenal beat Oxford United to earn a fourth round FA Cup tie with Manchester City. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal will play Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the end of the month after the Gunners beat Oxford United 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

League One Oxford were plucky opponents for the Premier League leaders and ensured it was all square at the break but three Arsenal goals inside 15 minutes second-half put any hope of an upset to bed.

Mohamed Elneny netted his first Arsenal goal in over 18 months when he got on the end of a Fabio Vieira free-kick to send his header past United keeper Edward McGinty.

Eddie Nketiah doubled the away side’s lead seven minutes later after Elneny and Vieira linked up well to provide the 23-year-old with a chance; he rounded the League One keeper and slotted his first of the night.

Nketiah would complete his brace just minutes later after the youngster timed his run, from a Gabriel Martinelli ball, beautifully to sit McGinty down and dink it for Arsenal’s third.

The result means Arsenal will now travel to Manchester City in the fourth round of the Cup.

The next round of games will be held between 27 and 30 January.

Full FA Cup fourth round draw