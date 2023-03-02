FA Cup: Fifth round recap and quarter-final draw

This week has seen a number of upsets in the world of football as the fifth round of the FA Cup took place across Tuesday and Wednesday.
There were epic scenes last night as League Two Grimsby knocked Premier League Southampton out of the famous knockout competition while Sheffield United beat Tottenham on Wednesday, too.

A day prior, Burnley earned a spot in the final eight alongside Brighton, Manchester City and Fulham with Blackburn upsetting Leicester to reach the quarter-finals.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

  • Manchester City v Burnley
  • Manchester United v Fulham
  • Brighton v Grimsby
  • Sheffield v Blackburn
  • (All matches to be played on weekend of 18 March)

Fifth round recap

  • Stoke 0-1 Brighton (Ferguson (30))
  • Leicester City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers Iheanacho (67) – Dolan (33), Szmodics (52)
  • Fulham 2-0 Leeds United Joao Palhinha (21), Solomon (56)
  • Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City Foden (7, 74), De Bruyne (81)
  • Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town Caleta-Car (65) – Holohan (45+1, 50)
  • Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood Town Roberts (90)
  • Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United Aguerd (77og), Garnacho (90), Fred (90+5) – Benrahma (54)
  • Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Ndiaye (79)

