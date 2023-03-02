FA Cup: Fifth round recap and quarter-final draw

This week has seen a number of upsets in the world of football as the fifth round of the FA Cup took place across Tuesday and Wednesday.(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

This week has seen a number of upsets in the world of football as the fifth round of the FA Cup took place across Tuesday and Wednesday.

There were epic scenes last night as League Two Grimsby knocked Premier League Southampton out of the famous knockout competition while Sheffield United beat Tottenham on Wednesday, too.

A day prior, Burnley earned a spot in the final eight alongside Brighton, Manchester City and Fulham with Blackburn upsetting Leicester to reach the quarter-finals.

Read more How a Fifa climbdown has paved the way for expanded Club World Cup to start in 2025

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Manchester City v Burnley

Manchester United v Fulham

Brighton v Grimsby

Sheffield v Blackburn

(All matches to be played on weekend of 18 March)

Fifth round recap