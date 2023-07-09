Norris on podium as Verstappen wins sixth straight race at British Grand Prix

Lando Norris picked up his first podium at Silverstone as the McLaren finished behind a record-equalling Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix yesterday. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

It was the 23-year-old’s first top-three finish and best result since Monza 2021 and saw a successful race for his team with teammate Oscar Piastri finishing in fourth, one spot below Lewis Hamilton.

The win for Dutchman Verstappen is his sixth in a row and Red Bull’s 11th in succession – matching McLaren’s all-time record. It was Red Bull’s first victory at the iconic track since 2012.

Norris on the rise

It is the first time two Brits have been on a Silverstone podium since 1999, when David Coulthard beat Eddie Irvine in 1999.

“Pretty insane – big thanks to the whole team they did an amazing job,” he said. “None of this would be possible without the hard work they put in. They put me on hard tyres, I don’t know why – they are still ambiguous on some things.

“Was an amazing fight with Lewis to hold him off, I made too many mistakes maybe. I brought the fight to Max for as long as possible. It is a long lonely race when you are in the middle but it is amazing.”

“Big thanks to the British fans out here and for McLaren, honestly we should have had P2 and P3 – Oscar did an amazing job all weekend. He should have been P3 without the safety car – it is a shame as he deserved it, but the fans are amazing so a big thanks to them”

Verstappen leads the 2023 Driver Standings by 99 points and can go the rest of the season without a victory and technically win the world championship.