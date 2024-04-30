Tech to help keep your daily step count in check

While walking can be done virtually anytime, anywhere, these handy gadgets and step tech can give you extra motivation to go one step further.

Walking is one of the most simple yet effective exercises for the body and mind. The benefits for health and wellbeing reasons are well documented; regular walks can increase concentration, improve sleep, and even help us manage health conditions. Here’s how you can step it up on your next walk.

1. Zone out

Whether it’s listening to uplifting music, meditation, or a podcast, having your headphones in helps pass the time walking with a distraction. You can even ‘walk and talk’ your next meeting with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro as the microphones eliminate even more exterior noise. Get it from here.

2. Tracking

While getting steps in through running is a quick way to rack them up, it can cause an increase in the stress hormone cortisol. Whoop 4.0 can track your steps and health metrics while also flagging when you overexert yourself with exercise and are slacking in areas like sleep. Get it from here.

3. Motivation

There are so many handy apps that help you reach your goals, from Strava to Runna, which you can share on your socials. Having a step tech-focussed smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 9 means you can still keep on top of emails if you want to leave your phone behind for a lunchtime walk or jog, while still keeping up your fitness. Get yours from here.

4. At home

Whether you are outside or indoors, every step matters. For those who work at home, it can sometimes be hard to motivate yourself to get outdoors, so an at-home Tread from Peloton is super handy to get your steps in. Benefit from guided, distance-based, and time-based classes or take a break outside and enjoy Peloton’s instructor-led outdoor walks. Get yours from here.

5. Recovery

Being on your feet, no matter how fast you are moving, is still a workout and is always going to be taxing on your muscles. Homedics Modulair compression massagers encourage blood flow to improve circulation, reduce swelling, relax muscles, enhance flexibility and kickstart recovery. Pop them on for just 15 minutes to feel the effects. Get yours from here.