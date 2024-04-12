Reconnect with nature on walking-inspired spa breaks

For most of us, walking is just a way to get around, often overlooked as exercise, despite its significant mental health benefits.

Walking outdoors is reported to have a more significant impact on wellbeing during times of stress compared to indoor activity or passive exposure to nature.

These findings highlight that walking is more than just physical exercise – it’s a holistic experience with profound benefits for both body and mind. This is why City A.M. has chosen luxury spa breaks specifically to reconnect with nature, and yourself.

Best for… Scenic routes

Nestled in Berkshire within stunning grounds, Donnington Valley’s spa is just 90 minutes from London. The cosy atmosphere, welcoming staff and idyllic countryside location are perfect for a wellness nature break. Trails including Donnington Castle allow guests to explore the area’s rich past too.

Best for… Moving meditation

Escape city noise for a stay at the Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa. Nestled in 400 acres on Bassenthwaite Lake near Keswick, the hotel offers a tranquil escape with activities like forest bathing and silent nature walks to name a few. Be at one with yourself in the serene beauty of the Lake District.

Best for… Nature-based therapies

The Coach House Spa at Beaverbrook in Surrey is based on holistic, natural wellness, believing that the world’s natural rhythms deeply impact the body. With an array of nature experiences at its core, choose from sessions centred around the full moons, a medicinal herbology learning series and an outdoor treatment space.

Best for… Coast and countryside strolls

Chewton Glen offers an award-winning spa experience for guests seeking a countryside or coast escape. With the New Forest right on its doorstep, Highliffe Beach just a 20-minute wander away and a host of walking routes, it is ideal for those looking to completely immerse themselves in nature.

Best for… Garden views

Escape to Carden Park Estate, settled amongst the picturesque Cheshire countryside. Take in the stunning views of England’s largest spa garden, a natural wonderland offering next-generation thermal experiences that blend with its serene surroundings. This spa journey is intricately linked with nature, offering a serene space to unwind.