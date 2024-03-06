Get your glow at the City’s decadent Four Seasons spa experience

Spa Hammam – Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Whether you fancy a solo wellness pick-me-up or would like to share the experience with a loved one, nothing says self-care like a spa day. So why not make it a little bit extra?

Go all out with the epitome of luxury at a gold-covered spa, which you can handily find in the heart of the City. Nestled in London’s historic quarter, lies the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square.

Overlooking Tower Bridge and the Tower of London, the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square marries classic grandeur with modern elegance in the heart of London’s historic quarter.

Housed within a meticulously restored and stylishly re-imagined Grade II listed building – originally the Port of London Authority Headquarters – the landmark hotel officially opened in 2017 following an extensive renovation by world-class designers.

The bastion of style and exceptional hospitality comprises 100 rooms and suites, 35 luxury residences for long-stay guests, three restaurants including two-starred La Dame de Pic, and of course, the luxury spa.

Striking building

Just a stone’s throw from the River Thames, Tower Bridge and the Tower of London, the gentle hillside where the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square now stands marks a prominent position in London’s rich history.

From the Roman era through the Middle Ages and into the present day, the site has long been a centre of trade and commerce from which the capital has grown. In a nod to its remarkable heritage, the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square has taken a gentle approach to restoration, celebrating the original architecture and heritage features of this century-old building.

In the lobby of the Hotel, guests will find a display of ancient artefacts on loan from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA), dating all the way back to c. 8500 BC.

Opulently refined and adorned with king-sized beds and marble bathrooms, the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square’s 100 rooms and suites are a sanctuary of contemporary elegance and comfort.

From the breathtaking views of London’s iconic landmarks to the state-of-the-art amenities, every aspect of Ten Trinity’s rooms are designed to provide an unforgettable stay.

Regal spa experience

Adorned with real gold walls, the jewel in the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square’s crown is its spa, a sprawling oasis for guests to relax and unwind.

Harmoniously constructed around the historical footprint of the property, the spa is a labyrinth where guests will uncover a 14-metre swimming pool and separate vitality pool, fitness studio, state-of-the-art gym, hammam, sauna, steam room and seven meticulously designed treatment rooms where bespoke treatments by Voya and facials by Dr Burgener await.

I had to get up close to the 22-carat gold mosaic walls to feel the regalness radiate from them, before being led into an atmosphere of pure luxury, inviting you to unwind and recharge.

Whether you choose to soak in the various styles of jacuzzi pools, relax in the steam rooms, or enjoy the peaceful ambience, you’ll find solace in this City sanctuary.

I recommend the Moroccan-inspired hammam treatments for an ultimate cleansing experience for you or your loved one. Don’t want to leave?

If you decide to stay, wake up to magnificent views of the Tower of London from your room.

True indulgence

The spa isn’t the only standout for a perfectly relaxing visit.

The Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square is proud to house three exceptional restaurants, offering guests a range of world-class culinary delights. Two-Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic brings French elegance and fine dining to the city, helmed by Chef Anne-Sophie Pic, the world’s most decorated female chef.

Modern Asian restaurant Mei Ume offers traditional Japanese and Chinese dishes with a modern, elevated approach, from sushi and sashimi to dim sum and Peking duck. Both restaurants boast spacious semi-private dining rooms for intimate events and private parties for up to 12 guests.

In the heart of the hotel set beneath a spectacular art-deco domed ceiling is Rotunda Bar and Lounge, an elegant all-day dining venue serving light bites and afternoon tea.

For the first time, French winemaker Château Latour has lent its name from the vineyards to the Ten Trinity Square Private Club. Tucked away in a private wing of the hotel, the members club offers a range of ultra-discrete spaces for meetings, lunches and private events.

The Château Latour experience is curated by award-winning sommelier, Jan Konetzki and forms a truly unique part of the membership, with 45 wines served by the glass including the prestigious Grand Vin de Château Latour 1982 and carefully selected vintages direct from the cellars of the estate.

City A.M. recommends

Mindfulness and being completely stress-free are at the core of your stay. Synonymous with the world-class warmth of hospitality the Four Seasons brand is known and loved for, the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square prides itself on its unrivalled level of service.

The Hotel’s knowledgeable concierge is on hand to organise bespoke experiences for guests, from private tours of London’s most covetable corners to VIP experiences for those with children in tow.

This was a gold-star treatment and would be an unforgettable experience for the most important person in your life.