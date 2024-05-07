Managing a breakdown: Supporting a colleague having a mental health crisis

Although there has been a clear improvement in the workplace’s understanding of mental health over the years, unfortunately, it can still be a delicate subject.

Often there are times when those who don’t experience mental health problems can lack compassion or even be cruel when faced with a workmate’s mental illness.

But even if your colleagues don’t want to speak about their mental health at the time, there are still ways to let them know you care and you’re there for them when the time is right.

Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week, City A.M. spoke to Andrew Berrie, head of workplace wellbeing at the mental healthy charity Mind about ways to approach those who may be struggling in the workplace.

Turning it around

Some may have misconceptions about what certain diagnoses mean. They may also use dismissive, offensive, or hurtful language. This might include off-hand comments using stigmatising language that aren’t intended to be cruel such as referring to someone as “crazy” or “mad.”

Andrew said: “This can be very upsetting – especially if the person using this language is a colleague.

“If you encounter a colleague with insensitive attitudes towards mental health, it’s important to remember you aren’t alone.”

So what can you have in a team or office environment to show human compassion or support?

Being empathetic and person-centred is key. Mental health problems affect everyone differently so there is no one-size fits all approach to supporting employees.

Andrew said: “It’s important to have one-to-one conversations with employees to understand how they best perform at work and how managers can best support them to excel.

“For example, you could set up a Wellness Action Plan – available for free from Mind’s website – which can be a useful starting point to facilitate discussions between managers and their direct reports.”

Vital support

When someone is having a mental health crisis it can be a frightening experience, both for them and for yourself. It is important to have a plan in place in case this happens.

Andrew says: “It is vitally important that you remain calm and contact the emergency services for help.

“Mental health crisis is very serious and isn’t something you can deal with yourself – nor should you be expected to. Mental health professionals are best placed to help people in crisis and you should reach out immediately if you feel the situation requires it.

“If you feel it is appropriate, you can signpost either to your organisations’ service provision or a charity like Mind which can offer help and support.”

Showing support

Not everyone enjoys socials or alcohol-related activities or can participate. This could be for many reasons, including religious and mental health reasons.

For example, people with social anxiety experience extreme fear in social situations and for people with generalised anxiety disorder, drinking can make their symptoms worse.

Andrew said: “It’s important that workplaces are mindful of these differences when organising socials.

“Don’t put pressure on employees to attend work socials, especially if they feel uncomfortable doing so and make sure there are socials that don’t centre around alcohol so that everyone can participate.”

Helpful steps

• Show people reliable information. This can help them understand more about what your diagnosis really means. You can find reliable information on Mind’s pages on types of mental health problems.

• Know your rights. No one should ever feel like they are being bullied or not worthy.

• Talk about your experience. Sharing your story can help improve people’s understanding and change their perceptions.