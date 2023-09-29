Square Mile Smash Guinness World Record in Marathon Padel Playing Marathon at New City Court!

In an extraordinary display of skill, stamina, and sheer determination, a group of four fearless Londoners has etched their names into history by shattering the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Playing Padel. Over the course of two gruelling days on the 25th and 26th of September, these players, aptly dubbed ‘the awesome foursome’, showcased unmatched resilience and sporting prowess, clocking nearly 40 hours of continuous padel playing.

Nadia Perrier, the Director of Central London Alliance C.I.C. (CLA) and the driving force behind this monumental attempt, expressed immense pride in the players. “Their incredible courage and determination were truly awe-inspiring. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our amazing partners and the London community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to making this Guinness World Records title attempt a reality,” she said.

The event unfolded at a state-of-the-art padel court nestled in the heart of the City of London’s Crescent, EC3. This new court, brought to life by the Central London Alliance, supported by Blue Orchid Hospitality and Global Hospitality Services, in collaboration with Aldgate Connect BID and EC BID, served as the battleground for this historic feat. The court not only broke records but also breathed life into a lesser-known space near Tower Hill, aligning with the City of London Corporation’s vision of creating vibrant destinations within the city.

Zoe Barwick, BID Director representing Aldgate Connect and EC BID, expressed her excitement about the event. “Bringing this record-breaking extravaganza to the first-ever Padel Festival in the eastern part of the City is a testament to our commitment to creating memorable experiences for the community. This accomplishment underscores the power of partnership, a value that our BIDs uphold passionately,” she shared.

This padel court has not only witnessed record-breaking feats but has also become a hub of activity, achieving maximum occupancy throughout the summer. Under the leadership of CLA and its partners, the court offered free padel coaching sessions and court access to local schools, families, residents, and workers, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

Tony Matharu, founding Director of Central London Alliance and Chairman of Blue Orchid Hospitality, who himself participated in this record-setting attempt, celebrated London’s spirit of collaboration. “This achievement shines a global spotlight on the City of London, showcasing it as the epitome of a city to live, work, invest, visit, and study. The power of collective effort, demonstrated through CLA’s initiative, not only propels London forward but also gives back to the community. It’s a testament to London’s diverse opportunities and the spirit of giving,” he remarked.

In addition to the exhilarating record-breaking feat, the event also served as a platform for philanthropy. The Central London Alliance, on City Giving Day, contributed to causes such as National Numeracy, MQ Mental Health Research, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, reaffirming London’s commitment to social responsibility.

This monumental achievement not only establishes London as a global sports hub but also underscores the city’s resilience, innovation, and sense of community. As the echoes of this extraordinary accomplishment reverberate, Londoners can take pride in their city’s indomitable spirit, setting new heights and inspiring generations to come.