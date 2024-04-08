How Can Businesses Utilise Sport To Enhance Their Workforce?

In today’s fast-paced working world, prioritising employee health and wellbeing has become more critical than ever for organisations looking to attract and retain the best talent for their business. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is by introducing sporting initiatives and events to the workplace and culture. Encouraging physical activity brings with it a myriad of benefits: from boosting overall health and wellbeing of employees to enhancing productivity and engagement, fostering inclusivity, reducing absenteeism, and creating a positive working environment.

What’s more, playing a sport requires quick decision making and utilising resources as effectively as possible; all transferable skills to the work place. It is critical that workers know how to make effective decisions if they want to succeed in the business world. Managers will be more effective at their jobs when they know how to act decisively in high-stress situations. Those playing sports have shown higher levels in communication and collaboration together with judgement skills and improved decision making.

Leadership teams need to lead by example and endorse physical activity and sporting initiatives. Here are some ideas for employers looking to help their workforce to stay active, healthy and productive.

Provide Access to Active Spaces

If you’re fortunate enough to have space, and are not already offering dedicated sports areas within the workplace, consider transforming under-utilised areas into designated exercise zones or wellness rooms, equipped with exercise equipment, yoga mats, or even movable walls that allow for larger breakout space if needed, which can be used during lunch hours or after work.

If space allows, consider rooftop or underground areas for unique, inclusive sports such as padel. Examples of creativity can be taken from market leaders, Stratford Padel Club, who transformed a car park into one of London’s most popular community padel clubs. An active space can be an affordable solution that entices professionals and helps to retain current talent.

Consider partnering with a local fitness centre or gym to offer discounted membership to your workforce, making it part of the rewards and benefits package for your employees. If you’re in the City of London, make sure your employees are connected with the City Gift Card – boasting ample discounts at local well being facilities.

Take Part in Sporting Challenges and Events

Sporting challenges and events are excellent initiatives to engage employees, network and strengthen professional relationships. These initiatives foster team building, boost morale, and create a sense of camaraderie among employees, in turn leading to better job satisfaction among staff members.

Consider signing up various departments (encouraging cross-departmental participation) in your organisation in sporting challenges, fitness contests, or team sports activities. Keep an eye out for what’s to come this summer from CLA and its partners, following the success of the Padel Tennis Festival last year.

The increasingly popular London Landmarks Half Marathon can also provide a unique opportunity for businesses to sponsor employee places; enabling charitable giving whilst promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Seek & Promote Sports that Foster Inclusivity

There is much to be said about the inequality of male vs females in sport, but seek out sports and activities that foster inclusivity, and even enhance the experience with mixed gender games.

Padel is one example of a sport that allows for men and women to seamlessly play alongside one another, and is enjoyed by all ages, gender and skill levels (30% of registered padel players are women compared to just 15% in tennis). It is one of the few sports that does not rank depending on gender; all scores are irrespective of gender.

Stratford Padel Club (SPC) host an annual mixed tournament that is much loved by their players. One member of SPC commented: “It is easy and fun to play mixed matches. The mixed tournament is a proof that everyone enjoys it as it is the busiest tournament in the club.” Another member went on to comment: “There aren’t many sports where you can play mixed and have so much fun.”

Seek opportunities to promote and partake in such sports with your workforce. Using sports to foster inclusivity is a powerful tool for bringing people together regardless of their backgrounds, abilities, or identities.

Private Team Sessions

There are many sporting activities and venues in the city available for private sessions for businesses to take advantage of for team building.

Blue Orchid Hospitality offer public and private Rooftop Yoga + Nutritional Breakfast sessions. The breath-taking setting of The Skyline London’s rooftop provides the ideal back drop to a revitalising yoga class with stunning panoramic views of London’s skyline, and can be utilised for private hire with some of London’s top yoga instructors to guide and assist you to ensure you enjoy a rejuvenating experience.

Stratford Padel Club offer corporate days out at their club, including 30min to one hour coaching sessions with some of the best coaches in the industry, plenty of friendly competition amongst team members through round robin or Americano style tournaments as well as match play, together with food and drinks served for all to enjoy, from paella and tapas to Mexican dishes.

Watch this space for more opportunities for businesses to take advantage of private sporting activations this summer.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Consider sponsorship opportunities of sporting initiatives that enhance brand visibility and employee motivation. Aligning yourself with health and wellbeing initiatives is only going to add to brand perception values, and will give your employees plenty of chances to engage with the sporting activation.

Business leaders should embrace opportunities which encourage an active lifestyle. By implementing sporting initiatives, businesses can create an environment that encourages and supports health and wellbeing through physical activity, ultimately improving employee satisfaction, engagement, productivity, and resilience, often leading to greater business success.

To discuss any of the items in this article, speak to CLA at hello@centrallondonalliance.com