Padel comes to the City of London

The world’s fastest growing sport has arrived in the Square Mile.

A padel court, erected in Tower Hill, will be available to book by schools, corporates and members of the public for the summer.

Padel has taken the world by storm in recent years, with its mix of tennis and squash in tight spaces proving an adrenaline-inducing hit as well as an excellent workout.

The arrival of the padel court has gone down well with local business leaders.

The City’s first pop-up padel courts will be available seven days a week for pay and play sessions, as well as private hire, team building and corporate challenges.

To coincide with the Wimbledon Championships, businesses will be invited to enter a corporate tournament, battling it out with other organisations to be crowned the winning padel team. The competition will offer the local business community the chance to prioritise their health and wellbeing

in a fun way that encourages team building and networking. As well as businesses, local schools will be able to use the facilities for free to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle and learn a new sport.

The padel court has been brought to the City by the Central London Alliance in partnership with Aldgate Connect, Eastern City Business Improvement District and Blue Orchid Hospitality, the hotel and hospitality firm run by Tony Matharu.

Speaking about the launch of the Padel Tennis Festival in the City of London, Tony Matharu, founder and Chairman of Central London Alliance and Blue Orchid Hospitality said: “The Central London Alliance continues its work to encourage a recovery and to stimulate visits to central London, highlighting the reasons for returning to the workplace that are not just about ‘the

desk’ – its renowned sporting events, unmatched heritage, arts, culture and other offerings.

“I’m pleased that the BIDs, partners and supporters of the Central London Alliance have come together to join us in this activation; encouraging the public to revisit the City of London, increasing dwell time and assisting with London’s economic recovery, whilst developing an inspiring and vibrant destination and raising urban attractiveness. Launching our Padel Tennis Festival is just the start.”