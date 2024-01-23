City of London wins GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for longest padel playing marathon

The City of London won the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Longest Marathon Playing Padel. The players, described as the ‘awesome foursome’, spent two days completing nearly 40 hours of continuous padel playing.

In conjunction with The Lord Mayor’s Appeal City Giving Day, the title attempt raised funds for National Numeracy, MQ Mental Health Research and The Duke of Edinburgh Award. Part of the first ever Padel Festival, the event took place on a new padel court installed by Central London Alliance in partnership with Aldgate Connect BID, Blue Orchid Hospitality, Global Hospitality Services and EC BID.

Zoe Barwick, BID Director, said: “Bringing this record-breaking event to the first ever Padel Festival in the eastern part of the City is a key part of our strategy to generate exciting place-making events that people will never forget. This historic achievement is a great sign of great partnership working which Primera’s BIDs are at the forefront of.”

Tony Matharu, founding Director of Central London Alliance, Chairman of Blue Orchid Hospitality and now GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder, said: “As a proud Londoner and a firm believer in the power of partnership working and collaboration, I was delighted to put a global spotlight on the City of London and London more generally as the best place to live, work, invest, visit and study.

“Our efforts demonstrated creative thinking, diversity, resilience, and a ‘can do’ attitude to overcome obstacles and challenges – exactly as Londoners have done over the years. I am delighted to highlight London’s world leading achievements and global status [with this achievement].”

The pop-up was designed to drive footfall to the Square Mile to assist with the City’s economic recovery and was delivered to support the City of London Corporation’s Destination City initiative – a programme which aims to transform the Square Mile’s leisure offer. Its opening has been an outstanding success, witnessing the highest level of occupancy for all padel courts across the UK; remaining fully booked throughout the summer including on weekends.

Commenting on the potential for its future, Tony Matharu said: “Padel, like all sports, has the power to unite, overcome barriers and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. We hope our padel court will be a place where workers and visitors are a part of London’s newest pioneering spirit, have fun in the city, and build lasting relationships throughout this summer and beyond.”

Led by the CLA, together with its partners, the court offered free padel coaching sessions and court use for local schools, families, local residents and workers.

Nadia Perrier, Director of Central London Alliance C.I.C. (CLA) and organiser of the attempt said: “I am immensely proud of the players who demonstrated incredible courage and determination.

This attempt would not have been possible without the support of many others to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks for their contribution in ensuring London and the City have a new world record.”

Headline partners included Blue Orchid Hospitality, Global Hospitality Services, Aldgate Connect BID and EC BID; official partners were Pro Padel UK, iGene Media and My Protein; official racket partners were Davor Padel UK; official physiotherapy partner was TEN Health and Fitness; and official media partner was City AM.