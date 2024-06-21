What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Summer Of Sport In The City

To celebrate this summer’s global sports event schedule, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a unique programme of sporting events and installations will see the Square Mile become a vibrant hub of sporting activity, taking place among some of the City’s iconic landmarks. Summer of Sport in the City will feature a diverse range of activities including beach volleyball, pickleball, table tennis, crazy golf and free fitness classes – together with a number of big screens showing major sporting events. It capitalises on last summer’s successful padel installation in the Square Mile.

The City of London’s five Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), in partnership with the City of London Corporation’s Destination City programme and the Central London Alliance CIC, are delighted to announce the launch of the Summer of Sport in the City. Running from 1 st July to September 2024, this exciting new programme of events promises a summer brimming with sports activities for workers, residents, and visitors alike. Commenting on behalf of the City of London’s five business improvement districts, Ruth

Duston OBE, OC, founder and Chief Executive of Primera said: “I am absolutely delighted that the five City BIDS have joined together in partnership with the City of London Corporation and Central London Alliance CIC to support the Summer of Sport in the City. The imagination and vision to put on such an ambitious and inspired programme of events is second to none and I am in no doubt that workers and visitors alike will enjoy what we have to offer. Our iconic and historic City is the perfect backdrop to celebrate this year’s global sporting events.”

Following on the success of the 2023 installation of a padel court in The Crescent, EC4, initiated by

the Central London Alliance CIC (CLA) in partnership with Aldgate Connect BID, Blue Orchid Hospitality and EC BID, additional organisations have come together to expand the offering this summer, and encourage more visitors from London, the UK and further afield to visit the Square Mile for leisure activities. Tony Matharu, founder and Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC commented: “The Central London Alliance continues its work to stimulate visits to central London, highlighting the reasons for returning to the workplace that are not just about ‘the desk’ – its renowned sporting events, unmatched heritage, arts, culture and other offerings. The pop-up padel initiative last summer and the successful GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title win demonstrated CLA’s and its partners’ positive impact in the City and placed a global spotlight on it. I am pleased that the City BIDs, the City of London Corporation and other supporters of the Central London Alliance have all come together in this exciting programme of events. Sport has the power to unite, overcome barriers and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. We hope our sporting activities and events will be a place where workers and visitors can enjoy the City and build lasting relationships throughout this summer and beyond, whilst developing an inspiring and vibrant destination for all.”

Sports activities will take place in over 10 different locations across the City of London including:

Paternoster Square, St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard, Aldgate Square, the Crescent, Christchurch Greyfriars Church Garden, St Giles Cripplegate, Seething Lane Garden and meandering through Carter Lane across three months, suited to all ages and abilities. This year’s events will also include free family fun days of pickleball and beach volleyball coaching sessions together with corporate challenges for businesses to take part in. The majority of activities are free, and the pop-up sports must be booked in advance via www.sports-fest.com. City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, said: “This is a must-visit celebration of sport across the Square Mile which is fantastic fun for all. “Summer of Sport is a collaborative effort between the City Corporation and our local Business Improvement Districts to animate the Square Mile through the power of partnership and play – inviting visitors to enjoy sporting activities celebrating the many global sporting events taking place this summer. “Sport is a key element of our flagship Destination City programme – the City Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile – enhancing and elevating our attractiveness as a UK and global visitor destination. “The UK sports sector is integral to our economic success and global reach – and our research shows major UK sport events could deliver up to £4 billion of soft power, trade, and investment benefits in the next decade.



For the full Summer of Sport programme visit: www.sportinthecity.co.uk