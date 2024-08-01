What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Padel Takes Center Stage at Marble Arch: Play the World’s Fastest Growing Sport in an Iconic London Setting

Following the success of the Padel Tennis Festival in the City’s Crescent, EC1 in front of Tower Suites last year, a new initiative is now similarly encouraging workers back to their workplaces and attracting a new audience to London’s Central Activity Zone. This summer the Central London Alliance and in partnership with Marble Arch BID has capitalised on last year’s success and has installed a full-sized, panoramic view padel court in front of Marble Arch, providing a spectacular high-quality sporting experience for all.

Marble Arch is set to become the latest hotspot for padel, the world’s fastest growing sport, with Central London Alliance’s pop-up padel court installed next to the iconic London Marble Arch monument. From Wednesday, 31 July to Monday, 26 August, residents, workers, and visitors will have the opportunity to play padel, right next to the historic London landmark.

This exciting installation is brought to London’s West End by Marble Arch London BID in partnership with the Central London Alliance, Padel Affair and Portman Marylebone. Operating from 7am to 8pm daily, the court will be available for hire in one-hour slots, complete with padels and balls, ensuring an accessible and enjoyable experience for all participants.

This initiative not only aims to promote an active lifestyle but also showcases the inclusive nature of padel. The game, designed for four players in pairs, is suitable for all skill levels and abilities and provides a fun, competitive environment. The pop-up court promises to be a vibrant addition to Marble Arch, encouraging community engagement and physical activity in one of London’s most iconic locations.

Tony Matharu, Chairman of Central London Alliance, commented:

“The Central London Alliance continues its work to encourage economic recovery and to stimulate visits to central London, highlighting the reasons for returning to the workplace that are not just about ‘the desk’ – its renowned events, unmatched heritage, arts, culture and sports activities.

I’m delighted that Marble Arch BID has partnered with the Central London Alliance in this activation; encouraging the public to visit the West End, increasing dwell time and assisting with London’s economic recovery, whilst developing an inspiring and vibrant destination and raising urban attractiveness.

Padel, like many sports, has the power to unite, overcome barriers and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. We hope Padel Affair’s padel court will be a place where workers and visitors are a part of London’s newest pioneering spirit, to have fun in the city, and to build lasting relationships throughout this summer and beyond…”

The court installed is a state-of-the-art panoramic court by court providers Padel Affair.

Marble Arch London BID is giving Westminster City Save cardholders’ access to special offers and is also working with All Out Padel, England’s first LGBTQ+ padel club, to encourage its members to try out the court at Marble Arch.

Courtesy- Marble Arch BID

Kay Buxton, Chief Executive, Marble Arch London BID, comments: “We are delighted to launch Pop-up Padel at Marble Arch and provide a new space for people to play this great new sport. With the Euros, Wimbledon and the Olympics all taking place, 2024 is a real summer of sport and we want our member businesses and the local community to get outside and take part in a really fun and sociable sport which is taking London by storm.

“Currently those living and working in the West End haven’t been able to access a padel court, but thanks to the support of Portman Marylebone and our partners at the Central London Alliance, we have been able to bring this temporary venue to our community and we encourage them to come down and give it a try.”

Whether you are an experienced player or new to the game, this is an excellent opportunity to enjoy padel in one of London’s most iconic settings. To find out more about Pop-up Padel at Marble Arch and how to book a session, visit https://marble-arch.london/news/padel-marble-arch/.

Courtesy- Marble Arch BID

This summer you can still take part in other sporting activities including basketball and archery, beach volleyball, crazy golf and pickleball, part of Sports Fest 2024 – brought to you by Central London Alliance, Aldgate Connect BID, Blue Orchid Hospitality and Cheapside Business Alliance in partnership with the City of London Corporation. Visit www.sports-fest.com for more information and to reserve your slots.