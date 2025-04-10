Mecca Bingo owner Rank Group jumps 11% as digital growth continues

(Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Mecca Bingo operator Rank group posted a 10.9 per cent increase in like-for-like net gaming revenue (NGR) in the third quarter of its 2024/25 financial year, with digital and venue performance both contributing to the rise.

According to Thursday’s latest trading update, group NGR hit £195.6m for the quarter to 31 March 2025.

The company said momentum remains strong across all divisions, despite an uncertain economic backdrop.

Digital revenue from the UK was a standout performer, rising 18.3 per cent – with the Grosvenor brand seeing a 43.2 per cent surge.

At Rank’s Grosvenor casinos, NGR grew 13 per cent, driven by table gaming and electronic roulette.

Headquartered in Maidenhead, Rank Group has 152 locations across the UK via its Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor casino sites.

While Mecca venues have faced a challenging few years, the group saw modest growth just below two per cent, with spend per visit seeing an uptick of three per cent – this offset a slight dip in footfall.

Chief executive John O’Reilly said: “We have continued to deliver strong growth and expect to deliver group like for like operating profit for the full year in line with expectations.”

“This is notwithstanding the uncertain economic environment and the significant cost and regulatory headwinds that we face from the start of Q4”.

Rising wages and energy costs, as well as regulatory pressures linked to upcoming land-based gambling reforms, have all impacted the market.

Yet, looking ahead, Rank said it expects to meet full-year profit expectations and is preparing for UK government reforms to land-based gaming, including additional machines and in-venue sports betting.