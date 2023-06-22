Andrew Strauss and Bryan Habana to return to sport at first ever Padel Classic in London

Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss is playing in the Padel Classic at the Hurlingham Club next year

Sporting greats Sir Andrew Strauss and Bryan Habana are set to come out of retirement next summer for an all-star padel pro-am tournament at the Hurlingham Club.

The Padel Classic, which will also feature a corporate tournament, is scheduled to be played on the lawns of the exclusive south-west London venue on May 15-16 2024.

Ashes-winning former England cricket captain Strauss and World Cup-winning former South Africa rugby star Habana are set to be joined at the Padel Classic by a host of celebrities, professional players and invited corporate clients and brands.

“I am excited to be competing in the inaugural Padel Classic at the Hurlingham Club next summer,” said Strauss, 46, chair of advisory group TTB Sport Capital, which is behind the event.

“In recent years, I’ve become passionate about padel, a sport which, the more people I speak to, the more I realise its huge appeal.

“As a former professional sportsman who hasn’t lost his competitive spirit, I look forward to going up against my friend and Laureus Academy Member, Bryan Habana on the lawns of the Hurlingham next May.”

The Padel Classic, also backed by sport-focused charity Laureus, is expected to be the first in a global series of similar pro-am competitions.

“I am delighted to be joining the Padel Classic next summer,” said Habana, 40, who called the racket sport “hugely compelling”.

“My involvement in The Padel Classic will be a great opportunity to get the competitive juices flowing again and, most importantly, to raise funds and awareness for Laureus Sport for Good.”

A hybrid of tennis and squash, padel is one of the world’s fastest growing sports, attracting major investment at both elite and grassroots level from the USA, Europe and Middle East.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be creating and staging the first Padel Classic at Hurlingham,” said co-founder Charlie Grave.

“Having been involved in starting and managing the pre-Wimbledon Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club over the last 26 years, and now with the amazing growth of padel, we feel it’s the perfect time for the Padel Classic to also establish itself in the sporting calendar.

“We believe the opportunity to participate, mingle with and watch the celebrities and pros show us all how it’s done will provide the perfect cocktail for a day of entertainment.”