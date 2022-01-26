Letters: A four day week with no choice

Flexibility with working hours could be even better than a four days working week.

[Re: A four day week is no panacea, January 24]

The pandemic has forced us to look again at employee wellbeing.

Supporters of the four-day working week believe it could be a much needed boost to UK productivity.

The idea is to achieve the same results in fewer hours. By working fewer days, it is argued employees will work in a more efficient and smarter manner, while an additional day of rest will help address burnout and employee turnover.

Some say it addresses the wrong issues. When we surveyed 2,000 UK workers in our LifeWorks Mental Health Index this month about their wellbeing, Brits actually prioritised having flexible working schedules and freedom in where they work rather than simply reduced hours.

In other words, people really want more choice, not less.

The huge positive is these discussions are being driven by a prioritisation of employee wellbeing, and are a welcome adaptation within workplaces.

But reducing the working week is not an end in itself. Employers must recognise the landscape has shifted and not lose sight of less radical proposals in the meantime.

Other initiatives such as employee support programmes, mental health training and striving for a positive company culture that challenges stigma are vital in tackling employee concerns. Flexibility with working hours could be even better.

Paula Allen