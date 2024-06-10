Why ‘Mickey Mouse’ Degrees aren’t as goofy as Rishi says

[RE: Sunak wants to ‘scrap rip-off degrees in favour of 100k apprenticeships, 29 May]

Rishi Sunak’s recent attack on so-called “Mickey Mouse” degrees overlooks their huge contributions to London’s economy and society.

With one-in-five jobs in the city linked to the creative sector, our innovative talent shines on the global stage.

These degrees are often criticised for being “less academic” or lacking hard skills. Yet, as a proud graduate of Bournemouth University with a “Mickey Mouse” degree in PR. I can affirm their value. My choice was deliberate, aimed at building a successful career — and it worked.

Graduates from my course have gone on to do some incredible things. Holding positions in the Royal Navy and major companies like Samsung and Coca-Cola, and have advised global leaders including Barack Obama and Tony Blair.

Many, including myself, have gone onto lead and found award-winning agencies, generating jobs and driving economic growth.

If you think that nurturing critical thinking, problem-solving, and the ability to view the world from various perspectives is a “rip-off” then you are gravely mistaken. These degrees enhance empathy, creativity, and ethical awareness — traits vital in any professional environment.

With AI revolutionising industries and uprooting career trajectories, the “softer” human skills developed through creative degrees will be indispensable. And will need to become the basis of future hiring processes.

London’s status as a global creative hub is no accident. It has been built through sustained investment in arts, culture, and education. Abandoning the degrees that support this legacy is shortsighted and reckless. These “Mickey Mouse” degrees are far from frivolous; they are crucial for sustaining and growing our economy.

Nia Evans is managing director of PAN