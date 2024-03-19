Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

100 Years of Meisterstück: INSPIRING DESIGN

In 2024, Montblanc celebrates the 100th anniversary of its icon, the Meisterstück writing instrument. A century after its first introduction in 1924, the Meisterstück is still the most recognizable writing instrument Montblanc has produced becoming a work of art steeped in history. Among all the different styles of writing instruments created at the Maison, the Meisterstück has a special place in the hearts of the craftspeople and designers who work with it every day, preserving its tradition through excellence in craftsmanship.

It’s therefore no surprise that the Meisterstück has the power to continue inspiring across Montblanc’s product lines, its recognizable design codes now forming part of the Maison’s DNA.

Leather Collections

While leather goods have been part of Montblanc’s portfolio since 1926 – following closely on the heels of the Meisterstück’s introduction – the iconic writing instrument’s impact on the Maison’s leather design continues to be palpable today.

Named after the writing instrument itself, the Meisterstück Collection’s brilliant black leather was chosen by Montblanc Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta to reflect the visual impact of the Meisterstück’s precious resin.

Carrying the name of the iconic Montblanc writing instrument, the inspiration for the Meisterstück 4810 collection comes from the Maison’s writing culture heritage, with design codes inspired by the beauty of handwriting. The triangular design of the handles evokes the shape of ink bottles from the Montblanc archive, while the construction of the sides of the bags is reminiscent of the opening of an envelope with two overlapping pieces of leather. Elegantly combined with plain leather, the embossed bark texture and the natural colour hues of this leather – golden brown, intense green, delicate ivory and black – are a nod to the origins of paper, the blank slate that brings endless inspiration to the writing experience.

“The aim was to bring the design of the Meisterstück Collection even closer to Montblanc’s iconic symbol of timeless luxury – the Meisterstück writing instrument. By mirroring some of its distinguishing features like the nib itself as well as the color and shine of the pen’s precious resin with its smooth sensual touch, we have created pieces that truly stand out. Not simply because of their elevated design, but because they clearly showcase Montblanc’s DNA,” explains Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc Artistic Director.

New Technologies

When it first introduced its over-ear headphones, Montblanc brought its passion for craftsmanship to luxury travellers seeking a high-quality sound solution. Responding to the omnipresence of true-wireless in-ear wireless headphones in everyday life, Montblanc is launching its first in-ear headphones with a sleek design inspired by its ultimate writing icon and a sound crafted to meet the individual needs of its owners.

Inspired by the signature aesthetics of the timeless Montblanc Meisterstück, the MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones feature a deep black light-weight resin reminiscent of the surface of the celebrated writing instrument as well as the white Montblanc emblem that crowns it. With an optimal ergonomic fit and made from high-quality materials, they are designed to meet their wearers’ needs on their daily adventures, offering Active Noise Cancellation with a live mode as well as water resistance. The MTB 03 also house touch functionality to easily control key sound activations, such as playing/pausing audio or answering calls.

Secured inside a black-coated aluminum charging case, MTB 03 fits nicely into the pocket or sits elegantly on a desk while in the office or at home, with wireless charging available. Montblanc’s love for details come through in the precious detailing in the earphone design including a subtle chrome ring engraved with the Montblanc wordmark.

To craft the sound of the MTB 03, Montblanc turned to renowned sound engineer Axel Grell, who fine-tuned the premium hardware components to an elevated level. With his contribution, Montblanc crafted a balanced audio tuning that resonates with our audiences – the Montblanc Sound Signature.

About Montblanc

Synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship and design, Montblanc has been pushing the boundaries of innovation ever since the Maison first revolutionized the culture of writing in 1906. Ingenuity and imagination continue to be driving forces for the Maison today as it advances its expression of fine craftsmanship across product categories: writing instruments, watches, leather goods, new technologies and accessories. Reflecting upon its ongoing mission to create fine lifetime companions born from bold ideas and expertly crafted through the skills of the Maison’s artisans, the iconic Montblanc Emblem has become the ultimate seal of performance, quality and an expression of sophisticated style. As part of its on-going commitment to elevating and support those who strive to leave their mark, Montblanc continues to assert its encouragement of education programs around the world and initiatives that inspire people to express their full potential.

