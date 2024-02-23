Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Montblanc Leather Collections: Spring / Summer 2024

Luxury Maison’s leather goods story continues to unfold with the introduction of stylish new shapes and an infusion of pastel colours evoking the harmony of nature

Having established new design codes inspired by its heritage and introduced new functionalities to mirror evolving lifestyles, the identity of Montblanc leather collections continues its evolution. A nature-inspired color palette adds new dimension to the collections, while novel shapes and formats reflect both the aesthetic tastes and functional preferences of a new generation of Montblanc customers.

“These latest bold and modern pieces are a nod to Montblanc’s tradition of disruptive design. The energetic infusion of colors across each collection gives our customers more ways to express their individual style, while also experiencing new smart functionalities in each piece with very intentional design choices,” says Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc Artistic Director.

Extreme 3.0

Designed to fit the lifestyles of those who favour unexpected daily adventures over structured routine, the Extreme 3.0 Collection brings durability and performance to fast-paced lifestyles. Balancing functionality with sleek contemporary style, the collection introduces a more colorful side with the addition of a warm yellow color and an eye-catching ink blue color. Small accessories including wallets and card holders in a pale green shade, pewter, complete the assortment.

The Round Messenger Bag with M LOCK 4810 buckle is a fun, compact new shape that features the innovative closure inspired by the world of mountaineering, presented in a bold black finish. A nod to Montblanc’s world of handwriting, the ink blue color gives the Backpack with M LOCK 4810 buckle and the Thin Document Case an even bolder yet multifunctional look.

Sartorial

Montblanc’s signature business collection, the Sartorial Collection’s recognisable design codes – from ink bottle shapes to the envelope-like construction of the bags – pay tribute to the beauty and sensorial experience of handwriting. As the main colour of the new Sartorial assortment, mastic is an elegant neutral brown tone that can be seen on bags and small accessories, while a warm clay tone enriches the selection of medium-sized bags and small leather goods. The additional shades of steel, dusty blue and coral create a playful palette for wallets, card holders and pen pouches.

The Double Bag in a black and a mastic version, and the Small Double Bag in black are original additions to the collection with an envelope-inspired shape that features a main compartment and a second zipped compartment on the back, giving the cross-body bag its “double” name. A departure from classic black, the new soft mastic color also adds sophistication to the Medium Document Case and Medium Backpack with three compartments.

4810

The elevated design of the 4810 Collection is the epitome of fine Montblanc leather craftsmanship, featuring luxurious leather with an embossed pattern that evokes the texture of tree bark, creating a sensorial link to the origins of paper and complementing the writing-inspired codes of the collection. The elegance of the business collection is balanced with the functionality of each piece with the addition of smart organization solutions. This season, the 4810 Collection is enhanced with a pale tone of green, pewter, as well as a light tone of grey, steel.

Two new medium-sized shapes have been added to the assortment: the Montblanc 142 Bag with its full, rounded shape in black and pewter, and the Mini Messenger in steel – both ideal companions for work and play. The assortment is completed with a Thin Document Case in steel and pewter, in addition to a selection of small leather goods.

#MY4810 Trolley

Engineered for business travelers who seek functional yet stylish travel solutions, the #MY4810 trolley is a reliable, lightweight travel companion for overnight work trips, weekend escapes or odysseys to more distant destinations. Two of the season’s new colors, clay and pewter, have been introduced to the assortment which features three trolley sizes: Cabin Compact, the slightly larger Cabin, and the Cabin with Pocket with its additional storage section.

The #MY4810 trolleys’ fine polycarbonate exterior features a lined design and now a larger version of the Montblanc emblem. The 360° degree quiet-running ball-bearing wheels and the multi-stop adjustable extension handle bar with a leather handle make it practical and comfortable to maneuver. On the inside, the luggage includes a black-lined interior with practical zipper-divided pockets to keep all belongings organized. An essential companion for any intrepid traveller.

Montblanc Spring/Summer 2024 Leather Collections are available from February 2024 from Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online. For more information, visit www.montblanc.com

About Montblanc

Synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship and design, Montblanc has been pushing the boundaries of innovation ever since the Maison first revolutionized the culture of writing in 1906. Ingenuity and imagination continue to be driving forces for the Maison today as it advances its expression of fine craftsmanship across product categories: writing instruments, watches, leather goods, new technologies and accessories. Reflecting upon its ongoing mission to create fine lifetime companions born from bold ideas and expertly crafted through the skills of the Maison’s artisans, the iconic Montblanc Emblem has become the ultimate seal of performance, quality and an expression of sophisticated style. As part of its on-going commitment to elevating and support those who strive to leave their mark, Montblanc continues to assert its encouragement of education programs around the world and initiatives that inspire people to express their full potential.

