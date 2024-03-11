Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

100 Years of Meisterstück: History and Design Evolution

In 2024, Montblanc celebrates the 100th anniversary of its icon, the Meisterstück writing instrument. The first Meisterstück was introduced in 1924 when Montblanc still went by its first name, Simplo. The story goes that some customers began to request a writing instrument for “Sunday-use” – one that would be special, offering a finer experience not meant for everyday use. Coincidentally, our craftsmen who had spent years honing their savoir-faire, were already developing their personal projects and creating one-of-a-kind writing instruments for themselves. Because they exhibited highly advanced craftsmanship, these creations were known as Meisterstück, meaning “masterpiece” in German. This fateful coincidence gave rise to the first Meisterstück collection that quickly rose to the status of a cultural icon, one that is still synonymous with Montblanc to this very day.

So iconic was the Meisterstück that although its name was first translated in various markets, soon these translated names were dropped completely and the German Meisterstück became its given name in every market it appeared in.

MEISTERSTÜCK THROUGH THE YEARS

1924 – 1935: EARLY BEGINNINGS

The first Meisterstück writing instrument range was developed by the Simplo Füllfedergesellschaft (later Montblanc-Simplo) in 1924.

Right from the start, the number “4810” – referring to the height of the Mont Blanc mountain in meters – has been intrinsically tied to the Meisterstück. The four digits were prominently shown on its packaging, engraved on the cap, and – since 1930 – on the nib.

Another attribute considered characteristic of Montblanc today was introduced with the Meisterstück – the notable use of the gold colour. It was in 1928 that two gold rings were first added to the cap, not simply as a decorative element, but to strengthen the cap and reduce the risk of cracks.

1935 – 1951: TIME OF DIFFERENTIATION

The years 1934 and 1935 marked the start of a new era for the Simplo Füllfedergesellschaft: the next generation of leaders took over responsibilities and the company was renamed Montblanc Simplo GmbH. With this, several new products and innovations entered the market.

Among them was the first new design released under the Meisterstück line. Its cylindrical shape, a single broad cap ring, bold clip designs, and a two-tone nib ensured the new range could be distinguished from the Meisterstück models of the 1920s.

Meanwhile, 1937 saw the first Meisterstück with three golden rings on the cap be introduced. This recognizable detail is said to represent the three individuals who had the greatest influence in shaping the company in its founding years: Wilhelm Dziambor, Christian Lausen and Claus Johannes Voss.

1949 – 1959: BIRTH OF THE ICON

Around the world, the late 1940s and 1950s were a time of reconstruction and innovation that saw a return to classic values but, simultaneously, the introduction of new influences. The Meisterstück was not exempt from this, presenting an all-new streamlined look, still combined with well-known attributes like the three rings and the nib.

And with the inception of the 149, a true future classic hit the stage in 1952; further novelties like the first Doué models and the softer ‘Wing nib’ completed the portfolio of this era.

1960 – 1976: STYLISTIC DETOUR

From 1960s onward, Montblanc continued evolving its production methods to modern standards and materials, embracing more efficient technologies in response to the new boom of mass production that was occurring across industries.

The “Linie 60” models were made from injection molded resin and featured similar setups throughout all ranges.

Although the new Meisterstück ranges now featured a sleek, modern, ‘jet age’ aesthetic, there was one model that remained unchanged: the timeless 149, with its unmistakable “cigar” shape.

1973 – Today: RETURN TO THE “CIGAR”

In the early 1970s, Montblanc made a decision that could be seen as a precursor to the Maison’s commitment to luxury: the 1950s’ “cigar-shaped” Meisterstück enjoyed a revival beyond the 149 model.

The more edgy Meisterstück designs phased out, while the range of classic, streamlined models grew. In the 1980s, the Solitaire also had its debut.

Since then, it is with great affection for the original design that the Meisterstück’s silhouette has been adapted and reimagined in a multitude of writing modes, been skeletonized, and even become the canvas for celebrated collaborations.

But despite the many variations, this timeless writing instrument has retained its core design codes and continues inspiring as a symbol of writing culture.

WHAT MAKES A MEISTERSTÜCK, A MEISTERSTÜCK?

Some of the most distinguishable characteristics of this writing icon include:

A “cigar” form

Montblanc emblem on the cap top

A nib handcrafted of valuable Au 585/14K or Au 750/18K gold featuring an engraving of ‘4810’ and usually showing a sophisticated two-tone design thanks to a rhodium-coated inlay

Three gold rings on the cap, representing Lausen, Voss and Dziambor – the three individuals who had the greatest influence in shaping the company in its early years.

MEISTERSTÜCK: INSPIRING DESIGN

Every Meisterstück writing instrument is a work of art steeped in history. A century after its first introduction in 1924, the Meisterstück is still the most recognizable writing instrument Montblanc has produced. Among all the different styles of writing instruments created at the Maison, the Meisterstück has a special place in the hearts of the craftspeople and designers who work with it every day, preserving its tradition through excellence in craftsmanship.

It’s therefore no surprise that the Meisterstück has the power to continue inspiring across Montblanc’s product lines, its recognizable design codes now forming part of the Maison’s DNA.

Leather Collections

While leather goods have been part of Montblanc’s portfolio since 1926 – following closely on the heels of the Meisterstück’s introduction – the iconic writing instrument’s impact on the Maison’s leather design continues to be palpable today.

Named after the writing instrument itself, the Meisterstück Collection’s brilliant black leather was chosen by Montblanc Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta to reflect the visual impact of the Meisterstück’s precious resin. Meanwhile the fountain pen’s nib shape gives inspiration to many of the leather pieces’ design details: some of these include the nib-shaped zip pulls and the leather detailing of where handles or straps meet the bag.

“The aim was to bring the design of the Meisterstück Collection even closer to Montblanc’s iconic symbol of timeless luxury – the Meisterstück writing instrument. By mirroring some of its distinguishing features like the nib itself as well as the color and shine of the pen’s precious resin with its smooth sensual touch, we have created pieces that truly stand out. Not simply because of their elevated design, but because they clearly showcase Montblanc’s DNA,” explains Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc Artistic Director.

New Technologies

The signature aesthetics of the Meisterstück have also inspired the development of Montblanc’s latest wearable technologies, the MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones. The headphones feature a deep black lightweight resin reminiscent of the surface of the celebrated writing instrument, as well as the white Montblanc emblem that crowns it. The headphones also showcase a subtle chrome ring, a reference to the rings that can be observed on the cap of the Meisterstück.

