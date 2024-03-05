In a rush
Montblanc Launches Bespoke Nib Configurator

Luxury Maison expands its nib customization offering as it continues to elevate the writing  experience with its latest innovation.

Montblanc takes its writing instrument customization service to new heights with the launch of  the new Bespoke Nib Configurator available to customers in selected Montblanc flagship stores  worldwide. An addition to the existing Bespoke Nib service, newly purchased Montblanc  Meisterstück fountain pens can be further customized to optimize nib functionality and tailor made nib design to meet individual needs and tastes. 

“Handwriting is an intimately personal experience, which is why we have developed a fully bespoke  service that caters to our customers’ unique writing needs. By combining the latest technology  with Montblanc’s longstanding tradition of craftsmanship, our bespoke nib configurator allows  clients to customize both the technical and aesthetic features of the nib to add a truly personal  touch to their Montblanc fountain pen,” says Alessandra Elia, Montblanc Director of Writing  Culture.  

During a private appointment for a bespoke service at selected Montblanc flagship boutiques, customers have access to an exclusive nib tester coffret that displays all currently available  Montblanc nibs. Various nib types can be tested while benefitting from the one-on-one expert  advice of a Montblanc specialist to find the nib that best suits each person’s writing style and  needs.  

The tester coffret is accompanied by the bespoke digital configurator. Through this online  platform, the in-person experience is enhanced by a fully digital databank that allows customers to compare the characteristics, designs and writing styles of Montblanc nibs thanks to a library of 3D photos and videos. 

Once customers have selected their preferred nib type, they are able to choose from various  customization features to configure a completely personalized nib design – whether the addition  of bespoke characters or text, symbols, coating, or even a precious jewel. 

After a three-month creation process following the appointment, customers will be able to enjoy a bespoke writing experience and encounter the sensorial pleasure of putting fountain pen to paper. 

Montblanc’s bespoke nib service is available in selected Montblanc flagship boutiques – please  contact your local flagship boutique to book an appointment. For more information visit  www.montblanc.com 

About Montblanc 

Synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship and design, Montblanc has been pushing the  boundaries of innovation ever since the Maison first revolutionized the culture of writing in 1906.  Ingenuity and imagination continue to be driving forces for the Maison today as it advances its  expression of fine craftsmanship across product categories: writing instruments, watches, leather  goods, new technologies and accessories. Reflecting upon its ongoing mission to create fine  lifetime companions born from bold ideas and expertly crafted through the skills of the Maison’s 

artisans, the iconic Montblanc Emblem has become the ultimate seal of performance, quality and  an expression of sophisticated style. As part of its on-going commitment to elevating and support  those who strive to leave their mark, Montblanc continues to assert its encouragement of  education programs around the world and initiatives that inspire people to express their full  potential.  

