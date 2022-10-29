Mayor meets with neurodiversity campaigners in bid to make capital world-leader

Khan met with the Neurodiversity in Business campaigners (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has met with leaders of a campaign to encourage more neurodiversity in the business world.

The term is a relatively new one but encompasses individuals with conditions including autism, ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia amongst others.

Dan Harris, the CEO of Neurodiversity in Business (NiB), told City A.M. that whilst individuals “may face challenges, we also have a tremendous set of skills and talents that can give businesses a competitive edge.”

Khan met the campaigners at the beginning of last week.

The body has signed up more than 500 corporates and other organisations in the past six months, having been founded in March alone.

Khan said after the meeting that “London is home to 10 million people and it is precisely our diversity of thought, cultures and backgrounds that has long given London its edge as one of the leading cultural and financial cities of the world.

“I am proud to partner with NiB to call on businesses to join in and learn how to create a more neuroinclusive environment – to even better harness the talent we have in this city.”

Khan said he wanted to make London a “world leader” that sets “the benchmark for other business hubs to aspire to.”

Corporate members of NiB include Freshfields, TalkTalk, Sky, Unilever, Accenture and KPMG.